SP Wants 12 Seats From MVA To Contest In Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Akhilesh

In Maharashtra, three parties—Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP)—are part of the INDIA bloc and contesting the elections as part of the MVA alliance.

2 hours ago

SP Sought 12 Seats From MVA To Contest In Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Akhilesh
Dhule: The Samajwadi Party (SP) has asked for 12 seats from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra, party chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav said on Saturday.

Talking to reporters in north Maharashtra's Dhule district, Yadav said his party has declared candidates on a few seats where it has sitting MLAs and also in constituencies where it feels it is strong.

Yadav said his party is the one that is satisfied with a few seats. The Uttar Pradesh-based party founded by Mulayam Singh Yadav is a constituent of the opposition's INDIA bloc at the national level.

In Maharashtra, three parties - Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP) - which are also part of the INDIA bloc, are contesting the elections as part of the MVA alliance. The assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held on November 20.

TAGGED:

