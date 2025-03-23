SP MP Ramji Lal Suman Calls Rajput King Rana Sanga A 'Traitor'; Draws Criticism

Agra: Amid escalating tensions over the legacy of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, Samajwadi Party MP, Ramji Lal Suman has called 16th Rajput king Rana Sanga a “traitor” drawing criticism from the BJP leaders.
Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Saturday, Suman made the remarks while countering BJP's statement over the historical lineage of Muslims in India. The SP parliamentarian said that it had become a catchphrase of the BJP leaders that Muslims had Babur's DNA.
“Then whose DNA is there in Hindus? Who brought Babur (to India)? Babur was brought to India by Rana Sanga to defeat Ibrahim Lodi. When Muslims are the children of Babur, then you (Hindus) are the children of the traitor Rana Sanga,” Suman said.
“This should be decided in India. People criticize Babur. Why don't they criticize Rana Sanga? He had served the British in the fight for the country's independence. The Muslims of India do not consider Babur as their ideal”.
Suman said that deliberate attempts were being made to spoil the social harmony in the country.
The Samajwadi MP's statement calling the Rajput king a “traitor” has drawn the ire of BJP leaders and the rightwing. In Uttar Pradesh's Agra, leaders of Hindu outfits and Kshatriya organizations have opened a front against Suman. Members of Kshatriya society also burnt the effigy of SP MP in Shamshabad. Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has warned of protest after lodging a complaint against the SP MP in Hariparvat police station on Sunday.
BJP MLA Dr. Dharampal Singh has condemned Suman's statement demanding that the SP MP apologise for his remarks.
“The absurd statement given in the Rajya Sabha by Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman on the Kshatriya warrior Maharana Sanga ji is highly condemnable which has enraged the Kshatriya society. The Kshatriya society is warning that MP Ramji Lal Suman should apologize for his statement and take back his words”.
BJP's National Spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla too hit back at the SP MP over the comments on the Rajput king.
“Rana Sanga ji, is a National icon - a Rajput warrior who fought and resisted Babur & Mughals But SP calls him and Hindus Gaddar.. They bow before Aurangzeb and abuse Hindus for vote bank Rajasthan, Rajputs , Hindus will never forgive SP for this comment. Will Congress condemn this comment?” Shehzad wrote in a post on X.
Shiv Sena leader, Dr Abhishek Verma has called MP Suman's remarks on Rana Sanga Samajwadi Party’s “disgraceful attack on the legacy” of the Rajput king.
“The Samajwadi Party's disgraceful attack on Rana Sanga, a revered Rajput king and symbol of courage, exposes their shameless desperation to pander to vote banks at the cost of historical truth and national pride. By branding this legendary warrior—a man who defied Mughal invaders like Babur with unmatched valor—as a “traitor,” they’ve spat in the face of every Indian who cherishes the sacrifices of those who fought to protect this land. Rana Sanga wasn’t just a king; he was a lion of Mewar, a unifier of Rajput clans who stood as a bulwark against foreign domination, even when battered by wounds and betrayal,” Verma wrote in a post on X.
