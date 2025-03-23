ETV Bharat / bharat

SP MP Ramji Lal Suman Calls Rajput King Rana Sanga A 'Traitor'; Draws Criticism

Agra: Amid escalating tensions over the legacy of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, Samajwadi Party MP, Ramji Lal Suman has called 16th Rajput king Rana Sanga a “traitor” drawing criticism from the BJP leaders.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Saturday, Suman made the remarks while countering BJP's statement over the historical lineage of Muslims in India. The SP parliamentarian said that it had become a catchphrase of the BJP leaders that Muslims had Babur's DNA.

“Then whose DNA is there in Hindus? Who brought Babur (to India)? Babur was brought to India by Rana Sanga to defeat Ibrahim Lodi. When Muslims are the children of Babur, then you (Hindus) are the children of the traitor Rana Sanga,” Suman said.

“This should be decided in India. People criticize Babur. Why don't they criticize Rana Sanga? He had served the British in the fight for the country's independence. The Muslims of India do not consider Babur as their ideal”.

Suman said that deliberate attempts were being made to spoil the social harmony in the country.

SP MP's Statement Draws Flak

The Samajwadi MP's statement calling the Rajput king a “traitor” has drawn the ire of BJP leaders and the rightwing. In Uttar Pradesh's Agra, leaders of Hindu outfits and Kshatriya organizations have opened a front against Suman. Members of Kshatriya society also burnt the effigy of SP MP in Shamshabad. Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has warned of protest after lodging a complaint against the SP MP in Hariparvat police station on Sunday.