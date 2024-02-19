Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav 'Offers' 15 Seats to Congress Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has placed a big condition to join Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh said the SP will join the Yatra only after seat sharing talks. The SP Chief has offered 15 out of total 80 MP seats to Congress in the country's most populous state.

Sources close to Akhilesh, a former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, said that SP has offered 15 out of the total 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, the SP chief has placed a big condition to join the Nyaya Yatra of the Congress, which is led by MP Rahul Gandhi. Akhilesh Yadav has categorically said the Samajwadi Party will join the Congress's Nyaya Yatra only after the seat sharing talks are finalised.

Regarding seat sharing in India alliance, Akhilesh Yadav said the talks on seat sharing are going on. "Negotiations are going on at every level with the list of candidates. We hope that soon there will be a discussion on the distribution of seats. After this, the Samajwadi Party will join the Congress Nyaya Yatra," Akhilesh asserted.

There are 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. As of now SP is part of the India bloc, which is led by the Congress. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, SP won five seats, while Congress managed to win only a lone seat. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the SP contested on 37 seats, while the Congress contested on 67 seats.

Meanwhile, the SP chief also lashed out at 70-year-old Swami Prasad Maurya, who resigned from the party.

