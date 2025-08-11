ETV Bharat / bharat

SP Chief Akhilesh Slams Election Commission, Accuses Officials Of ‘Vote Loot’

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the Election Commission of failing to act against large-scale irregularities, including in the Uttar Pradesh elections, and alleged that officials colluded with the ruling BJP to “loot votes”.

The remarks came as opposition INDIA bloc MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Sharad Pawar, staged a march from Parliament towards the Election Commission office, accusing the body of “poll fraud” and demanding accountability. However, the MPs, protesting against voter roll revision in Bihar, were prevented from going to the poll panel's headquarters by police who placed barricades in their way.

Addressing reporters inside the Parliament complex, Yadav said the Commission had ignored repeated complaints by his party over electoral malpractice.

“It’s not the first time fingers have been raised at the Election Commission. In Uttar Pradesh elections, the SP has raised issues multiple times,” he said, recalling allegations during a recent bypoll where, according to him, the government “used officers to loot votes” and even deployed policemen in plain clothes to cast ballots.

“Our leaders and workers were stopped by force, police stopped them, and officers were posted on a caste basis with instructions to ensure the BJP wins under any circumstance,” Yadav claimed.

The SP chief also said his party complained about the 2022 Assembly elections, when he claimed 18,000 SP votes were deliberately deleted.