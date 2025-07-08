ETV Bharat / bharat

Southwest Monsoon Fully Active: Heavy Rainfall Forecast For Many Parts of Gujarat For Next Four Days

Ahmedabad: There is heavy rainfall forecast for Navsari, Dang, Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli for the next four days. Heavy rains are also likely in parts of North Gujarat like Bharuch, Kutch, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha and Aravallis on June 11 and 12, according to IMD alerts.

Monsoon is fully active in the state of Gujarat. The state has already recorded 46 per cent rainfall so far. Gujarat has received a total of 413.52 mm of rain so far, which is 46 per cent of the average rainfall.

The weather is cloudy and conditions are generally overcast in Ahmedabad city.

India as a whole is likely to receive above normal rainfall during the current southwest monsoon season according to the ministry of earth sciences. Seasonal rainfall is likely to be 106 per cent of Long Period Average (LPA)

Borsad, Godhra, Gandhidham and Mandvi received the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours. Ahmedabad city received sporadic rainfall at different places last week.