Southwest Monsoon Fully Active: Heavy Rainfall Forecast For Many Parts of Gujarat For Next Four Days

Ahmedabad: There is heavy rainfall forecast for Navsari, Dang, Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli for the next four days. Heavy rains are also likely in parts of North Gujarat like Bharuch, Kutch, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha and Aravallis on June 11 and 12, according to IMD alerts.
Monsoon is fully active in the state of Gujarat. The state has already recorded 46 per cent rainfall so far. Gujarat has received a total of 413.52 mm of rain so far, which is 46 per cent of the average rainfall.
The weather is cloudy and conditions are generally overcast in Ahmedabad city.
India as a whole is likely to receive above normal rainfall during the current southwest monsoon season according to the ministry of earth sciences. Seasonal rainfall is likely to be 106 per cent of Long Period Average (LPA)
Borsad, Godhra, Gandhidham and Mandvi received the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours. Ahmedabad city received sporadic rainfall at different places last week.
Average 46 percent rainfall in Gujarat: In the last 24 hours, Borsad taluka of Anand district received 99 mm rainfall, Godhra of Panchmahal district received 95 mm rainfall, Mandvi taluka of Kutch district received 57 mm rainfall and Gandhidham received 58 mm rainfall.
Thus, 55.06 percent of the total storage capacity of 206 reservoirs of the state has been filled. Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited has currently received 161069 MCFT water, which is 48.21 percent of the total storage capacity.
High alert for 34 dams of Gujarat: Due to the inflow of water in 206 reservoirs of the state, 24 dams have been completely filled. Thus, 49 dams have reached 70 percent of their storage capacity. In view of the rain and water inflow, 34 dams of the state have been put on high alert, 20 dams on alert and 19 dams on warning.
Rivers and dams in spate: Kaveri and Purna rivers are in a spate in Navsari, while Ranjitsagar and Wagadia rivers are in a spate in Jamnagar. 4278 people have been evacuated from June 01 till today due to monsoon. While 685 people have been rescued. The Meteorological Department has instructed fishermen not to go to sea from June 8 to June 11.