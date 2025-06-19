Southwest Monsoon Likely To Trigger Heavy Rainfall In States: IMD

New Delhi: Southwest Monsoon moved towards a vast region including parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar.
According to IMD, the monsoon currents are expected to further accelerate over the next few days leading to widespread rainfall and rainfall-associated weather warnings over various parts.
Rain forecast in east, central states
A well-marked low-pressure area observed over Gangetic West Bengal has started to move westwards towards Jharkhand. It is expected to strengthen in eastern and central India. Heavy rainfall is expected from west to east including Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Gangetic West Bengal.
Weather forecast
June 19 (Bihar): Very heavy rainfall is likely along with thunderstorms, lightning and squalls of 50–60 kmph.
June 20–22 (Jharkhand): Very heavy rainfall is expected especially for southern districts.
June 19–23 (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rainfall expected with isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds.
June 19–20 (Chhattisgarh): Moderate to heavy rainfall with lightning.
West India: Intense Showers in Gujarat and Maharashtra
In western India, two distinct weather systems, a low-pressure area over central Rajasthan and a trough extending into Gujarat, are driving monsoon activity in Konkan, Goa, Gujarat, and Madhya Maharashtra.
June 19 (Konkan & Goa, Maharashtra): Very heavy rainfall likely to cause waterlogging and flash floods in urban areas.
June 19 (Gujarat): Heavy rainfall with isolated squalls; both yellow and orange alerts issued for Ahmedabad.
June 22–24 (Saurashtra & Kutch): Continued rain, with strong surface winds expected to disrupt normal life.
Coastal southern states on alert
The monsoon has fully established itself across South Peninsular India, with Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Coastal Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana all experiencing moderate to heavy showers.
June 19 (Kerala, Tamil Nadu): Heavy rain and gusty winds up to 60 kmph, especially along coastal areas.
June 19–21 (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana): Light to moderate rainfall, with periods of high humidity.
June 22–24 (Kerala & Coastal Karnataka): Intermittent heavy rain is expected to bring relief from the recent heat.
Meghalaya faces flood risk
Persistent rains continue across the Northeast. Meghalaya has been placed under a red alert for June 19, with extremely heavy rainfall likely to cause flooding, road closures, and poor visibility.
June 19–24 (Entire NE India): Moderate to heavy rainfall predicted across the region.
Northwest India: Rain Gains Strength
Due to an active western disturbance and a surface trough, rainfall activity is beginning to intensify across East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana.
June 19–23 (East Rajasthan & Uttar Pradesh): Very heavy rainfall with strong winds.
June 20–23 (Himachal, Punjab, Haryana): Continuous rain with the risk of landslides in hilly terrain.
June 22 (Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh): Isolated heavy showers could temporarily impact road and air travel.
Delhi-NCR: Rain, thunderstorms
The national capital is expected to see cooler and wetter conditions this week. A yellow alert has been issued for June 19, with forecasts of thunderstorms, rain, and wind gusts up to 50 kmph.
June 19–21: Temperatures to remain between 35–37°C (max) and 26–28°C (min), with scattered rain.
Air Quality: The showers have significantly improved Delhi's air, with the AQI dropping to 99 (satisfactory category) on Wednesday morning, compared to earlier ‘poor’ levels.
The IMD has warned against outdoor exposure during thunderstorms and advised residents to unplug electrical devices, avoid sheltering under trees, and stay indoors wherever possible.
Flight disruptions
Heavy rains have begun to disrupt air travel, especially in metro cities. On Tuesday, Delhi Airport saw 14 flight diversions and over 300 delays, while Mumbai is under a yellow alert for persistent rain and waterlogging. Ahmedabad is also bracing for strong winds and thunderstorms today, with alerts in place.
While most regions will see a 2–3°C drop in maximum temperatures, Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience humid and uncomfortable weather through June 22.
The IMD said the southwest monsoon has now covered additional areas of the North Arabian Sea, the rest of Gujarat, parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar. Over the next 2–3 days, the monsoon is expected to spread further into Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir, marking near-complete coverage of the country.
Public advisory
With monsoon activity intensifying across the country, the IMD has urged citizens to monitor weather alerts closely, avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rains, and follow advisories from local authorities to ensure safety.