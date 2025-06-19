ETV Bharat / bharat

Southwest Monsoon Likely To Trigger Heavy Rainfall In States: IMD

New Delhi: Southwest Monsoon moved towards a vast region including parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar.

According to IMD, the monsoon currents are expected to further accelerate over the next few days leading to widespread rainfall and rainfall-associated weather warnings over various parts.

Rain forecast in east, central states

A well-marked low-pressure area observed over Gangetic West Bengal has started to move westwards towards Jharkhand. It is expected to strengthen in eastern and central India. Heavy rainfall is expected from west to east including Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Gangetic West Bengal.

Weather forecast

June 19 (Bihar): Very heavy rainfall is likely along with thunderstorms, lightning and squalls of 50–60 kmph.

June 20–22 (Jharkhand): Very heavy rainfall is expected especially for southern districts.

June 19–23 (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rainfall expected with isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds.

June 19–20 (Chhattisgarh): Moderate to heavy rainfall with lightning.

West India: Intense Showers in Gujarat and Maharashtra



In western India, two distinct weather systems, a low-pressure area over central Rajasthan and a trough extending into Gujarat, are driving monsoon activity in Konkan, Goa, Gujarat, and Madhya Maharashtra.

June 19 (Konkan & Goa, Maharashtra): Very heavy rainfall likely to cause waterlogging and flash floods in urban areas.

June 19 (Gujarat): Heavy rainfall with isolated squalls; both yellow and orange alerts issued for Ahmedabad.

June 22–24 (Saurashtra & Kutch): Continued rain, with strong surface winds expected to disrupt normal life.

Coastal southern states on alert

The monsoon has fully established itself across South Peninsular India, with Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Coastal Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana all experiencing moderate to heavy showers.

June 19 (Kerala, Tamil Nadu): Heavy rain and gusty winds up to 60 kmph, especially along coastal areas.

June 19–21 (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana): Light to moderate rainfall, with periods of high humidity.

June 22–24 (Kerala & Coastal Karnataka): Intermittent heavy rain is expected to bring relief from the recent heat.