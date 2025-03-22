Southern States Will Not Accept Delimitation Based On Population Census: Karnataka DCM Shivakumar

Chennai: Strongly registering Karnataka's opposition to the proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha seats based on the upcoming population census, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said the Union Government must take into account factors like human resources development, population control measures, contribution to country's tax pool and good governance.

Shivakumar was speaking at the first Joint Action Committee meeting of states called by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to oppose the delimitation exercise. He attended the meeting on behalf of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is recovering from a knee injury.

Shivakumar said the proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha seats by the Centre is a political attack on southern states. "It endangers the nation's federal structure, which southern states will resist. Karnataka will fully support Stalin in this effort," added Shivakumar, who hails from Ramanagara.

He noted that southern states have successfully managed population growth, improved literacy, and empowered women. "Instead of honouring them, the Centre is planning to give disproportionate power to states that have not controlled the population. This is not just unfair but a betrayal of the constitutional promise that development and good governance should be rewarded, not penalised,” Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar noted that the 15th Finance Commission has already reduced allocations to southern states significantly by basing its recommendations on the 2011 population census. He added that if the delimitation proceeds as planned, it will further diminish the political voice and cripple the ability to advocate for rights in Parliament.

Karnataka contributes over Rs four lakh crore annually to the Centre’s tax pool but receives only Rs 45,000 crore in tax devolution and Rs 15,000 crore in grants. Shivakumar claimed that for every rupee Karnataka contributes, only 13 paise comes back, which is not just economic injustice but a systemic plunder of resources.

He also questioned the Centre's push to impose its 'One Nation, One Language' policy on the southern states, which seeks to erase the diversity of language and culture prevailing in southern states. He made it clear that Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and other regional languages are not mere dialects but the lifeblood of civilisations and that the imposition of Hindi undermines linguistic and cultural sovereignty, from railway signboards to competitive exams.

Shivakumar also suggested increasing the representation of states in the Rajya Sabha and setting fair norms for tax devolution and resource sharing through the 16th Finance Commission by considering economic performance, fiscal discipline, and governance quality. He suggested that the JAC must evolve into a permanent coalition to coordinate legal, legislative, and grassroots advocacy for the states.

In closing, he declared that Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and all progressive states would not be silenced and would fight in the courts, in Parliament, and on the streets to protect their rights, resources, and identity.