Southern Railway Revises Schedule Of AC EMU Suburban Trains After Receiving Travellers’ Feedback

New Delhi: Southern Railway has revised the time table of its AC EMU services in the suburban section after receiving feedback from office-goers, students, women and commuters from outside city for providing them better facilities.

Informing about the new AC EMU schedule, railway officials said commuters were demanding a different schedule for the trains following which, authorities asked them for feedback. After reviewing their feedback, a new timing has been prepared that will come into force from May 2, officials said.

The revised AC EMU schedule has been formulated in alignment with public feedback for service optimisation and it will come into force from Friday. The railway had introduced these services from April 19, aiming to provide a modern, comfortable travel experience for office-goers, students and suburban commuters. The new services, operated on all days except Sundays, were welcomed by passengers, enhancing daily suburban travel with AC comfort, M Senthamil Selvam, Chief Public Relations Officer, Southern Railway said.

To further optimise the services, the railway launched an intensive feedback campaign from April 19 to 24, inviting responses via WhatsApp, a google feedback form and through direct interaction by commercial inspectors and field staff. The initiative received response, recording over 600 feedback entries from diverse sections of the travelers, including office goers, women commuters and others, Selvam said.

The modern AC EMU rakes are equipped with better facilities including automatic doors, passenger information systems, CCTV cameras and well-marked entry or exit points, significantly enhancing passenger comfort.

As per railway, the passenger feedback indicated a strong preference for advancing the arrival time of Train No 49004 to enable better connectivity for office-goers. It was also observed that the earliest morning service, Train No. 49002 that operated at 05:45 am, witnessed low patronage as the timing did not align with typical office and educational schedules. Additionally, there was a notable demand for adjusting the timing of return services from the suburban section to cater to the evening office dispersal rush between 6 pm and 6:30 pm.

“Acting promptly on valuable passenger feedback, the railway has revised the AC EMU schedule with effect from Friday to better suit commuter needs. The rescheduling ensures that the morning and evening services are more aligned to the travel patterns of the majority of suburban commuters, maximising utility and enhancing passenger convenience,” CPRO Selvam informed.

Alerting passengers, the railway has informed that AC EMU trains (49002, 49005, 49006, and 49007) will not stop at Tirusulam station from May 2 to 19, due to some operational reasons.