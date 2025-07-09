Southern Railway Likely To Interlock Level Crossing Gates To Prevent Accidents At Crossing Gates

By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: A day after three students died and two others injured when a train rammed into a school van at a railway crossing in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district, Southern Railway is now planning to eliminate level crossing gates and convert around 276 non-interlocking gates into interlocking gates to prevent accident cases at crossing gates.
Similarly, South Central Railway (SCR) has advised the officials and staff to strictly follow the standard safety protocols at crossing gates and inspect at regular intervals to ensure safe train operations as well as keep vigil that safety norms are to be observed properly.
M Senthamil Selvan, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Southern Railway told ETV Bharat, "The final solution is elimination of Level Crossing gates for this several Road Under Bridges and Road Over Bridges are to be constructed to avoid accidents at LC gates."
"For this work to get a final solution, there are several issues involved like land acquisition, construction work, fund and clearance of projects. Non-interlocking system is prone to accidents so the interlocking system has to be installed at the remaining 276 LC gates out of 1643 to avoid such a situation," CPRO Selvan said.
"Southern Railway is working on two ways, constructing ROBs/RUBs where these are feasible and installing interlocking systems at 276 LC gates. A total number of 1643 LC gates are in Southern Railways," he added.
Sandeep Mathur, General Manager, SCR, has advised the officials and staff to strictly follow the standard safety protocols at all Level Crossing gates and ensure safety in train operations.
He emphasised on the safety of train operations stating that, strict co-ordination to be maintained in train operations and all safety precautions to be followed while running the trains.
A.Sridhar, CPRO, SCR, informed that non-interlocking LC gates are very prone areas for accidents identify the vulnerable LCs over the zone and intensify the inspections to ensure the safe operation of the trains and ensure the safety of the road traffic also following which the officials are instructed to conduct the regular inspections at all the LC gates over the zone and council the staff on the safety procedures to be strictly followed.
Mathur discussed the safety issues related to the Foot Over Bridges over the zone and instructed the officials to conduct the regular safety inspection of the FOBs and to rectify immediately if any defects will be noticed.
Three students, including two siblings, were killed and another student and the driver were seriously injured when a train rammed into a school van at a railway crossing in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district on Tuesday morning.
Around 7:45 am, the school van carrying the students attempted to cross the railway level crossing Gate No. 170 (a non-interlocked manned gate) between Cuddalore and Alappakkam and was hit by Train No. 56813 Villupuram–Mayiladuthurai passenger, Southern Railways said in a statement. The van carrying students was flung a distance away from the level crossing after it was hit. The loco pilot managed to stop the train after traversing some distance.
