ETV Bharat / bharat

Southern Railway Likely To Interlock Level Crossing Gates To Prevent Accidents At Crossing Gates

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: A day after three students died and two others injured when a train rammed into a school van at a railway crossing in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district, Southern Railway is now planning to eliminate level crossing gates and convert around 276 non-interlocking gates into interlocking gates to prevent accident cases at crossing gates.

Similarly, South Central Railway (SCR) has advised the officials and staff to strictly follow the standard safety protocols at crossing gates and inspect at regular intervals to ensure safe train operations as well as keep vigil that safety norms are to be observed properly.

M Senthamil Selvan, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Southern Railway told ETV Bharat, "The final solution is elimination of Level Crossing gates for this several Road Under Bridges and Road Over Bridges are to be constructed to avoid accidents at LC gates."

"For this work to get a final solution, there are several issues involved like land acquisition, construction work, fund and clearance of projects. Non-interlocking system is prone to accidents so the interlocking system has to be installed at the remaining 276 LC gates out of 1643 to avoid such a situation," CPRO Selvan said.

"Southern Railway is working on two ways, constructing ROBs/RUBs where these are feasible and installing interlocking systems at 276 LC gates. A total number of 1643 LC gates are in Southern Railways," he added.