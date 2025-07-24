Southern Delta Aquariids Meteor Shower On July 29-30: When And Where To Watch This Celestial Event?

Varanasi: After spectacular meteor display in April, all eyes are now on another stunning astronomical event - the Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower, which is expected to peak on the nights of July 29 and 30. The meteor shower will be visible to the naked eyes, offering people across India a rare chance to witness dozens of shooting stars lighting up the sky.

According to astronomers, the Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower, which began on July 18, will continue till August 12. The event will be at its peak intensity during July 29-30 nights. If the skies are clear and moonlight is low, people could witness over 100 meteors per hour, all visible even without a telescope.

Professor Abhay Pratap Singh from the Physics Department at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) explained that this meteor shower is one of the biggest events of the year, especially for the Southern Hemisphere, but it will also be clearly visible in India.

"This time, we will see meteors from two different sources - the Southern Delta Aquariids and the Alpha Capricornids. These are streams of space particles that enter Earth's atmosphere and burn up due to friction, creating bright streaks of light," Prof Singh said.

Best Time To Watch

He added that the best time to watch the meteor shower will be early morning around 3-4 AM or in the evening between 7 and 8 PM, when moonlight is minimal.

The speed of these shooting stars will be around 40 kilometers per second. The event will be visible across the Northern Hemisphere, including India, the US, and European countries.

People can enjoy the view with their naked eyes, or use high-shutter-speed cameras or telescopes for clearer images.

Prof Singh also noted that the meteors would appear to originate from the Aquarius constellation, which is why this shower is called Delta Aquariids. Although meteors can come from any direction, astronomers trace their point of origin, called the astronomical radiant, to this region of the sky.

If the sky is clear, do not forget to catch a glimpse of this magical display of nature on July 29 and 30.