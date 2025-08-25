ETV Bharat / bharat

Southeast Asia A Hotspot For Illicit Services Peddling Phishing Kits, Ransomware, And Deepfakes: MHA

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Data compiled by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has revealed that Southeast Asia has emerged as a hotspot for new illicit service ecosystems offering phishing kits, ransomware variants, deepfake technologies and even “money laundering as a service” to transnational criminal networks.

“The increasing use of cryptocurrencies to facilitate anonymous financial flows, the expansion of dark web marketplaces and the commercialisation of cybercrime services (cybercrime-as-a-service or CaaS) have intensified the international scope of digital criminality,” the findings compiled by the central government departments and agencies said.

Convergence of criminal enterprises

There is increasing convergence between cyber-enabled crimes and traditional criminal enterprises. The latest United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) report on Southeast Asia underscores how organised crime syndicates combine digital fraud schemes with underground banking and sophisticated money laundering mechanisms.

Cybercriminals often utilise unregulated virtual asset service providers and informal financial channels to obfuscate the origin and movement of illicit funds.

Jurisdictional complexities

According to the MHA findings, disparities in legal definitions, investigatory frameworks and extradition arrangements among nations obstruct the seamless prosecution of cyber offenders.

“These challenges have contributed to the proliferation of haven jurisdictions where criminals operate with relative impunity due to the absence of harmonised cybercrime laws and limited cross-border cooperation,” the report said.

Cybercrime in India

Cybercrime in India has evolved into a threat with serious financial consequences for individuals and organisations, as highlighted by various ministries and organisations.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), since its inception on August 30, 2019, to November 28, 2024, received an aggregate of over 53.93 lakh complaints; these reported incidents collectively account for a defrauded amount of around Rs 31,594 crore.

Cyber financial crimes form the largest component of the crime reported, accounting for about 85 per cent of the cases reported on NCRP.

“There is a growing pattern of cybercrime being used for funding organised criminal networks, fake job rackets and even human trafficking operations overseas. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) highlighted that Indian citizens have been trafficked abroad and coerced into committing cybercrimes from foreign-controlled “scam factories”, especially in Southeast Asia. This includes fake loan apps, call centre-based extortion rackets and even human trafficking using cryptocurrency payments,” the home ministry said.