South India to deliver surprise results in LS election: BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday predicted surprising results from South India in favour of BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Bommai claimed that there is a 'Modi wave' in the country as the whole country was eager to see Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister again.

Surprise results will come from South India in the coming Lok Sabha election. The BJP will win maximum seats from Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the former Chief Minister told reporters here.

According to him, the whole country looks at Modi with a lot of confidence. There is a pro-BJP and pro- Modi wave from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. This time the unexpected result is expected from South India in the upcoming parliamentary polls. In Karnataka, BJP will win more than 25 seats, Bommai claimed. There are 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka.

He said the SC-ST communities were disillusioned with the Congress party. Though many castes were included into the SC-ST categories, the percentage of quota has not been hiked. The BJP leader also alleged that the incumbent Congress government had done injustice to the Dalits by diverting Rs 11,000 crore of the Special Component Plan (SCP)- Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) for the implementation of guarantees and schemes.