Loading...

South India to deliver surprise results in LS election: BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 24, 2024, 5:51 PM IST

Basavaraj Bommai predicts surprising results for the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in South India, citing a 'Modi wave' and a strong pro-BJP sentiment. Bommai predicts the BJP will win maximum seats in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, with a pro-BJP and pro-Modi wave from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Basavaraj Bommai predicts surprising results for the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in South India, citing a 'Modi wave' and a strong pro-BJP sentiment. Bommai predicts the BJP will win maximum seats in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, with a pro-BJP and pro-Modi wave from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday predicted surprising results from South India in favour of BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Bommai claimed that there is a 'Modi wave' in the country as the whole country was eager to see Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister again.
Surprise results will come from South India in the coming Lok Sabha election. The BJP will win maximum seats from Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the former Chief Minister told reporters here.

According to him, the whole country looks at Modi with a lot of confidence. There is a pro-BJP and pro- Modi wave from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. This time the unexpected result is expected from South India in the upcoming parliamentary polls. In Karnataka, BJP will win more than 25 seats, Bommai claimed. There are 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka.

He said the SC-ST communities were disillusioned with the Congress party. Though many castes were included into the SC-ST categories, the percentage of quota has not been hiked. The BJP leader also alleged that the incumbent Congress government had done injustice to the Dalits by diverting Rs 11,000 crore of the Special Component Plan (SCP)- Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) for the implementation of guarantees and schemes.

Read More

  1. Karnataka CM slams Central govt over internal reservation for SCs
  2. Two more arrested in Haveri gangrape case: Former CM Bommai demands SIT probe

TAGGED:

Basavaraj BommaiBJPLok Sabha elections

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.