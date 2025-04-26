South East Central Railways Chief Engineer Among 4 Arrested By CBI In Rs 32 Lakh Bribery Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested four persons including the chief engineer of South East Central Railways posted in Bilaspur, and his brother in an alleged bribery case, the probe agency spokesperson said on Friday.

According to the CBI, the accused persons were apprehended after an alleged bribe of Rs 32 lakh was received by the brother of the Chief Engineer from the representative of a private company in lieu of favouring the firm in the contracts and work orders executed by it in South East Central Railways.

Searches were conducted at several places including Bilaspur, Ranchi, and Chhattisgarh, and incriminating documents and cash were recovered. The accused have been identified as Vishal Anand ( Chief Engineer, a 2000-batch officer of the Indian Railways Service of Engineers), Sushil Jhajaria (alias Sushil Kumar Agarwal, Managing Director of a private company), Kunal Anand (brother of CE), and Manoj Pathak (Employee of a private company).

CBI, in a statement alleged that the CE had instructed his family member to receive the bribe amount on his behalf in Ranchi, the spokesperson informed. It was further alleged that the private company was executing various work orders for railways including the construction of minor and major bridges, Railway Over Bridges (ROB), Railway Under Bridges (RUB), capacity enhancement work, and track lining work, the CBI official said.

"The Managing Director allegedly informed his son on April 21, that as per the direction of the accused CE, he would be meeting him in his office at Bhilaspur. After meeting the Chief Engineer, the MD told his son that the quantum of bribe money has been decided that they have to deliver Rs 32 lakh to the CE to finalise the pending matters in favour of their firm," a CBI spokesperson said.

According to the probe agency, the MD instructed his company’s employee to deliver a sum of Rs 32 lakh to the CE’s family member in Ranchi. The public servant had allegedly informed his family member that one person would be coming to Ranchi to deliver the bribe money, it added.

CBI laid a trap and caught the Chief Engineer after his family member had allegedly accepted a bribe from another accused belonging to the private firm. The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of CE’s family member by the CBI Team, the official informed.