South Delhi Private School Receives Bomb Threat via Email, Declared Hoax

By PTI

Published : Aug 2, 2024, 10:57 AM IST

An email threatening a bomb at a private school in Greater Kailash led to a thorough search by authorities, including bomb detection teams and a dog squad, No dangerous items were discovered, prompting officials to conclude the threat was a hoax.

Representative Image (ANI)

New Delhi: A private school in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area received a bomb threat via email and it turned out to be a hoax as nothing suspicious was found after a thorough check, officials said on Friday.

The mail was received by the school around midnight. The email said that a bomb had been planted on the school's premises, they said.

Thorough checking was done by a bomb detection team and nothing suspicious was found, a police officer said and added that a dog squad was also deployed for the search. Further probe is underway, he said and declared the threat a hoax.

