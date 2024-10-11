ETV Bharat / bharat

Festive Gift By South Central Railway: 14,00 Special Trains, Meals For Passengers

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced that it will operate a total of 1,400 special train services between various destinations within the zone in anticipation of the heavy rush of passengers during the festivals of Dussehra and Diwali.

On Thursday, the SCR said these special services will cater to the two Telugu-speaking states, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. The special trains are scheduled to run until October 30.

In addition to the special train services, the SCR will serve festive meals to the passengers, officials said, adding that a special meal named the 'Navaratri Special Thali' will be made available at 150 railway stations across the zone, including major stations like Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Tirupati.

The SCR officials said that the initiative aims to enhance the travel experience of passengers during the festive season.