South Calcutta Law College To Reopening On June 7

Kolkata: South Calcutta Law College, where a student was gang raped will reopen on Monday (July 7).

This was announced by the college's vice-principal Naina Chatterjee in a notification. However, the classes will start on the next day. After obtaining permission from the Joint Commissioner of Police, the governing body stated that the college will remain open from 8 am to 2 pm on Monday.

However, the decision has been taken to reopen the college for certain purposes, the notification said. It read, "All teachers and academic staff will be in the college from 8 am to 2 pm. The permanent guard Barun Mahali will inspect the entire college building and lock the main entrance before leaving the college."

The notification also clarified when and what work will be done in the college. It stated, "Only the first semester students of the five-year BA LLB course, who have not been able to fill up the examination form, are required to bring their college ID cards and necessary documents related to the examination form fill-up from 10 am to 12 noon on Monday and are instructed to contact Pallav Adhikari (Office Staff) for any queries related to the form fill-up."

The notification also states, "Only students of 4th, 6th and 8th semester are requested to come to the college with proper college ID cards to submit their internal project papers. They will not be allowed to enter the college without showing their college ID cards to Varun Mahali from 9 am to 12:30 pm. They will have to come on the following days- 4th semester students only on 08.07.2025 (Tuesday), 6th semester students only on 09.07.2025 (Wednesday), 8th semester honors and general students only on 10.07.2025 (Thursday)."

The notification directed LLM students to follow regular class routine from Tuesday. The authorities have made it clear that no student will be allowed to enter the college premises except for legitimate official purposes.

Education Minister Bratya Basu had expressed his dissatisfaction over closure of the college since the gang rape of a student. Although other colleges in the state were shaken after the incident, Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri College has already banned the entry of outsiders into its campus. Asutosh College has also followed suit.