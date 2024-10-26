ETV Bharat / bharat

South Asia Accounted For 28% Of Disaster Displacements In Asia And Pacific Region: ADB Report

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of the Dana cyclone severely hitting India’s Odisha and West Bengal, the latest report of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has revealed that South Asia accounted for approximately 28% of disaster displacements in the Asia and Pacific region in the 2014–2023 period (49.7 million).

“Floods, storms and earthquakes in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and various other subregional countries cause mass displacement every year,” said the ADB report on Harnessing Development Financing for Solutions to Displacement in the Context of Disasters and Climate Change in Asia and the Pacific.

All South Asian countries tend to be exposed to multiple hazards, causing shifting the population. Bangladesh, India, Maldives and Sri Lanka are facing rising sea levels, floods, changing rainfall patterns, heat stress, landslides, drought and desertification.

“Bhutan and Nepal face melting snow and glacial retreat while Nepal is affected by avalanches in mountainous regions, severe earthquakes and flooding,” the report said.

South Asia is one of the most seismically active areas in the world and with urban growth, insufficient building regulations, and lack of regulatory enforcement, the population has become more vulnerable.

“Earthquakes have triggered 5.6% of all disaster displacements in the subregion over the past decade, most of which are a result of the 2015 Gorkha earthquake in Nepal. Most displacements, however, are caused by floods, particularly during the monsoon season,” the report said.

It said that storms also have generated nearly 19 million displacements. Since climate change is contributing to more prolonged monsoon seasons and sea level rise is causing more devastating storm surges, the risk of displacement is expected to increase further in the coming years.