District Admin Gears Up For Rain-Related Disasters As Cyclone Forms Over Bay Of Bengal

Kolkata: Rivers along the coastal South 24 Paraganas in West Bengal have swollen, and gusty winds have brought along strong tidal waves in the Sagar Island. Giant waves can be seen lashing the shoreline near the Kapil Muni Temple of the island, due to the formation of a cyclone over the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to result in very heavy rains in South Bengal on Thursday.

Meanwhile, river embankments in the littoral Sundarbans have been weakened by continuous rains. The locals fear it can give in anytime against strong tidal waves, leading to flooding in the area. The block administration has started repair works on a war footing. Tourist destinations like Namkhana, Patharpratima Mousuni Island, Kakdwip, Bakkhali and Sagar have been emptied, with a prohibition on bathing in the sea.

Control rooms have been set up in Kakdwip and Sagar Island to deal with the situation. Residents in coastal areas are being constantly alerted through miking. The block and the district administrations are keeping all arrangements on standby to deal with the situation. Rescue and relief camps have been opened in various coastal areas, with storage of dry food, drinking water and medicines.

A meeting on the impending situation was held between the block and district administrations. Madhusudan Mandal, SDO of Kakdwip, said, "Kakdwip is one of the most erosion-prone areas in South 24 Parganas. We have already taken additional precautions. In addition, meetings have been held with various departments to deal with the situation. Special measures have also been taken by the district police."

An embankment gives way to strong waves in Sagar Island. (ETV Bharat)

"We have taken extra cautions in places where the condition of the river embankments has deteriorated. The block administration is also warning people. Adequate drinking water and dry food have been stored in relief camps, and all other arrangements are almost complete. Control rooms have been opened in Sagar Island and Kakdwip. Relief camps will be opened if necessary. We have already identified 158 schools for converting into relief camps, if needed," he added.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal with the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rain in the coastal areas of South 24 Parganas and other districts of South Bengal.