Sourav Ganguly Lodges Complaint Against YouTuber For Breach Of Decency

Kolkata (West Bengal): Former India captain Sourav Ganguly approached the cybercrime department of the West Bengal Police against a YouTuber for allegedly producing content that breached decency.

The YouTuber exceeded the level of decency in the content made about the former BCCI president. In this regard, the cybercell of the state police has informed that a complaint has been received online from the former batter. The matter is being looked into and action would be taken after a review.

According to the complaint, lodged by secretary Taniya Bhattacharya on behalf of him, the YouTuber made several ugly comments on Ganguly that went viral. He also questioned why Ganguly’s biopic was being made even before his death. However, Ganguly could not be contacted in this regard.

Bhattacharya said, “The matter has reached an extreme level. People have been attacked using offensive language. It is necessary to stop this immediately. That is why the complaint has been filed”.

It may be noted that a comment of Ganguly on the R G Kar rape and murder case was widely criticized. He had said the RG Kar case was an ‘isolated incident’, claiming later that his comments were misinterpreted.

However, Ganguly demanded exemplary punishment of the culprits and participated in the protest march on behalf of his wife Dona Ganguly’s dance school ‘Diksha Manjari’, joined by his daughter Sana.