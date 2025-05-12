ETV Bharat / bharat

'Sound Of Shells Haunting Us': Kashmir's Border Area Villagers Scared To Return Home Despite Ceasefire Deal

Srinagar: When the shelling began late evening last week, Zulfkar Ahmad didn't gather belongings but instead grabbed his children and wife the next morning from his home in Tangdhar village on the Line of Control (LoC) to shift to a safer location.

Later, his brother's family and extended families also fled their village and joined them in Srinagar. Now staying in a modest rented accommodation in the interiors of Srinagar's Batamaloo, the middle-aged Ahmad is in no hurry to rush home.

"Even though shelling has ceased after ceasefire between India and Pakistan, I don't want to take risk as there is a fear of unexploded shells lying in the villages," he said sitting against the mud wall in the single room which serves as makeshift kitchen-cum-living room.

Over the last week, scores of families like Ahmad have deserted their villages and are taking shelter in places far away from their homes. The government has set up community camps but many have preferred rented accommodations.

In the last few days, Ahmad has himself hired rented accommodations for a dozen families from his village comprising over 70 households. "Everyone left the village after blasts razed houses and caused panic. We had no place to take shelter as underground bunkers were either filled with earth or concrete due to years of peace," said Ahmad's brother, a government employee.

But now, the family has decided to construct a bunker before they take their family comprising minor children and women. Like them, many families have decided to continue paying rent for their accommodations for some months before they fully shift back to their villages.

"The scary sound of shells is haunting us all. We saw shells exploding in our villages after more than a decade. Tourism was flourishing and pilgrims were coming to our village on a daily basis. We never expected this peace to be so fragile that we had to run far away to safe locations," said Ishfaq Ahmad of Kupwara's Karnah village.

But not many can afford to rent accommodations and families living hand to mouth are particularly desperate to return, he added.