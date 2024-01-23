Loading...

Soumya Vishwanathan case: HC asks police to respond to convicts' appeals challenging life term

author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 23, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

Updated : Jan 23, 2024, 12:24 PM IST

Delhi HC asks police to respond to appeals by 4 convicts in murder case of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan challenging conviction.

Delhi HC asks police to respond to appeals by 4 convicts in murder case of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan challenging conviction.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the police to respond to appeals filed by four convicts in the case of murder of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan challenging their conviction and life sentence. A bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain issued notice to the police on the appeals by Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljit Singh Malik and Ajay Kumar.

The high court also asked the authorities to file reply to the convicts' interim application seeking suspension of their sentence. It listed the application for hearing on February 12.

Soumya was shot dead on September 30, 2008 while she was returning home in her car from office. The police had claimed robbery as the motive behind the killing of Soumya.

Last Updated :Jan 23, 2024, 12:24 PM IST

TAGGED:

journalist Soumya VishwanathanSoumya Vishwanathan murder

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.