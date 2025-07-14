ETV Bharat / bharat

Soren, Paras May Enter Grand Alliance Ahead Of Bihar Elections

Patna: The countdown to the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 has begun and discussions are on about former Union Minister Pashupati Paras' Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) being included in the grand alliance.

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwini Yadav, who attended the fifth round of meeting of the grand alliance on Saturday, said seat distribution process will start very soon.

Currently, there are six parties in the grand alliance. They are Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), CPI, CPIM and CPI ML. Pashupati Paras, who broke ties with the NDA, also wants to join hands with Tejashwini, while RJD and Congress are allies in the Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand.

RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed said discussions were held in the coordination committee meeting of the grand alliance and all the parties have unanimously agreed take on the current government that is inciting hatred in Bihar and weakening the constitutional powers.

"The matter of Paras ji and JMM was also discussed in the last meeting. Things will become clear when the time comes. We will come up with such a government in Bihar that will set an example" Ahmed said.

Congress spokesperson Rajesh Rathore said in the national context, JMM is a partner of the INDIA bloc but in the context of the states, discussions are needed on how to coordinate between the regional parties and Congress.

Pashupati Paras and Tejashwi Yadav (ETV Bharat)

Does Paras Want to Join Grand Alliance?

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the RLJP was not given a single seat in Bihar by the NDA, prompting Paras to resign from the Narendra Modi cabinet just before the polls. On Ambedkar Jayanti this year, he formally announced his separation from the NDA and since then, there has been talks of his joining the INDIA bloc.

Paras has openly expressed his desire to join the grand alliance on several occasions. He had talked about joining the alliance on Ram Vilas Paswan's birth anniversary. Later on that day, he met Tejashwi, who described Paras as a guardian. Paras has met Lalu and Tejashwi several times in the past but consensus is not being reached on the seats, party sources said.

National spokesperson of RLJP Shravan Kumar Agarwal said the party's national president Pashupati Paras is constantly saying that he will go with the grand alliance as his goal is to dislodge the NDA government from Bihar. Tejashwi has said that he has a family relationship with Paras, he said.