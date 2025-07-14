Soren, Paras May Enter Grand Alliance Ahead Of Bihar Elections

Patna: The countdown to the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 has begun and discussions are on about former Union Minister Pashupati Paras' Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) being included in the grand alliance.
Leader of the Opposition Tejashwini Yadav, who attended the fifth round of meeting of the grand alliance on Saturday, said seat distribution process will start very soon.
Currently, there are six parties in the grand alliance. They are Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), CPI, CPIM and CPI ML. Pashupati Paras, who broke ties with the NDA, also wants to join hands with Tejashwini, while RJD and Congress are allies in the Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand.
RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed said discussions were held in the coordination committee meeting of the grand alliance and all the parties have unanimously agreed take on the current government that is inciting hatred in Bihar and weakening the constitutional powers.
"The matter of Paras ji and JMM was also discussed in the last meeting. Things will become clear when the time comes. We will come up with such a government in Bihar that will set an example" Ahmed said.
Congress spokesperson Rajesh Rathore said in the national context, JMM is a partner of the INDIA bloc but in the context of the states, discussions are needed on how to coordinate between the regional parties and Congress.
Does Paras Want to Join Grand Alliance?
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the RLJP was not given a single seat in Bihar by the NDA, prompting Paras to resign from the Narendra Modi cabinet just before the polls. On Ambedkar Jayanti this year, he formally announced his separation from the NDA and since then, there has been talks of his joining the INDIA bloc.
Paras has openly expressed his desire to join the grand alliance on several occasions. He had talked about joining the alliance on Ram Vilas Paswan's birth anniversary. Later on that day, he met Tejashwi, who described Paras as a guardian. Paras has met Lalu and Tejashwi several times in the past but consensus is not being reached on the seats, party sources said.
National spokesperson of RLJP Shravan Kumar Agarwal said the party's national president Pashupati Paras is constantly saying that he will go with the grand alliance as his goal is to dislodge the NDA government from Bihar. Tejashwi has said that he has a family relationship with Paras, he said.
"An announcement will be made soon regarding RLJP's entry into the grand alliance. RLJP has a very good understanding with the constituent parties of the grand alliance. There is only one goal - to form a government of social justice in Bihar" Agarwal said.
Hemant Soren Also Wants To Join Alliance:
JMM-led INDIA bloc runs the government in Jharkhand and RJD and Congress are allies here. Soren wants to join the grand alliance in Bihar. In many Assembly constituencies in the areas of Banka and Jamui adjacent to Jharkhand, the number of tribals is quite high so JMM has been fielding candidate here. The JMM wants to contest some seats in Bihar.
Seat-Sharing Is A Major Issue:
There are a total of 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly. No consensus has been reached on seat-sharing among the six parties of the grand alliance. Congress is claiming 70 seats on the basis of the 2020 seat-sharing formula. VIP claims 60 seats, CPIML 40 and CPI and CPM two dozen seats each. No consensus has been reached on seat-sharing in the alliance till now.
The 2020 Seat-Sharing Formula:
In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, five parties of the grand alliance, namely RJD, Congress, CPIML, CPI and CPM, contested the elections together. According to the seat-sharing formula decided for the 243-seat Bihar assembly elections, RJD was given 144 seats, Congress 70, CPM 4, CPI 6 and CPI ML 19 seats.
What Experts Say?
On speculations of RLJP and JMM entering grand alliance, senior journalist Ravi Upadhyay said the matter is certain but the seat-sharing among six constituent parties of the grand alliance has not been decided yet.
According to Upadhyay, Tejashwi is eyeing the Dalit vote bank through Paras while Suraj Bhan Singh has a hold in Bhumihar-dominated Munger, Nawada, Begusarai and Lakhisarai areas, that can benefit the alliance. That is why RLJP will enter the grand alliance very soon. As far as JMM is concerned, RJD is part of the government in Jharkhand with it. Now, JMM wants to contest in the areas adjacent to Jharkhand and tribal dominated areas.
"Pashupati Paras is demanding to contest a dozen seats and JMM is demanding to contest on three to four seats. As soon as there is consensus on seat-sharing among the constituent parties, JMM and RLJP will enter the grand alliance," Upadhyay said.