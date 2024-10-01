J&K Assembly Elections: Sopore In Kashmir Sees Lowest Voter Turnout Of 17.28% Till 11 AM; Bani In Jammu Records Highest Participation

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The voter turnout for the final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024 reached 28.12 per cent as of 11 AM, according to data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

This marks a significant increase of 16.52 per cent in voter participation from the initial turnout of 11.60 per cent reported at 9 AM. The early hours of polling saw varying levels of participation across the 40 constituencies, with Jammu division's Bani recording the highest turnout at 34.92 per cent, while Kashmir division's Sopore had the lowest at 17.28 per cent.

The voter attendance in several constituencies showed impressive gains since the morning. Starting with Akhnoor (SC), the turnout improved significantly from 14.42 per cent at 9 AM to 32.55 per cent by 11 AM, marking an increase of 18.13 percentage points. Bahu also saw a rise from 10.30 per cent to 23.29 per cent, an increase of 12.99 points.

In north Kashmir's Bandipora, the turnout rose from 10.45 per cent to 26.14 per cent, representing a gain of 15.69 points. Bani (SC) demonstrated impressive growth, increasing from 14.38 per cent to 34.92 per cent, a jump of 20.54 percentage points. Baramulla had a lower turnout at 19.57 per cent, rising from 7.38 per cent—an increase of 12.19 points.

On the other hand, Basohli in Jammu Division’s Kathua district experienced a significant rise of 18.77 points from 11.67 per cent to 30.44 per cent. Billawar reported a turnout increase from 13.90 per cent to 34.04 per cent, a substantial rise of 20.14 percentage points. In Bishnah (SC), turnout increased from 12.38 per cent to 30.23 per cent, up by 17.85 points. Chenani saw its turnout rise from 14.99 per cent to 34.67 per cent, reflecting an increase of 19.68 points. Chhamb also demonstrated strong growth, with turnout increasing from 13.61 per cent to 33.54 per cent, marking an increase of 19.93 points.

Gulmarg, another area of north Kashmir famous for the world-famous Skii resort, reported a rise from 10.60 per cent to 25.59 per cent, an increase of 15.00 points. Gurez (ST) in Bandipora district saw a jump from 13.18 per cent to 33.38 per cent. Handwara experienced a rise of 16.53 points.

In Hiranagar, turnout improved from 13.49 per cent to 31.35 per cent, showing an increase of 17.86 points. Jammu East increased from 8.26 per cent to 21.56 per cent, representing a gain of 13.30 points. Jammu North rose from 9.69 per cent to 23.85 per cent, an increase of 14.16 points. Jammu West had a turnout of 21.90 per cent, up from 9.08 per cent, reflecting an increase of 12.82 points.

Jasrota recorded an increase from 13.90 per cent to 32.70 per cent, marking a rise of 18.80 points. Karnah saw its turnout rise from 11.00 per cent to 29.02 per cent, up by 18.02 points. Kathua (SC) improved from 11.65 per cent to 28.63 per cent, representing a gain of 16.98 points. Kupwara increased from 10.00 per cent to 24.41 per cent, a rise of 14.41 points.

Langate also reported a rise, moving from 11.06 per cent to 27.33 per cent, a gain of 16.27 points. Lolab had an increase from 10.77 per cent to 26.80 per cent, representing a rise of 16.03 points. In Marh (SC), turnout rose from 13.94 per cent to 32.22 per cent, an increase of 18.28 points. Nagrota reported an increase from 12.88 per cent to 31.26 per cent, marking a rise of 18.38 points.

Pattan increased from 8.66 per cent to 24.81 per cent, showing a significant gain of 16.15 points. RS Pura - Jammu South improved from 11.92 per cent to 24.14 per cent, a rise of 12.22 points. Rafiabad saw an increase from 11.49 per cent to 26.40 per cent, up by 14.91 points. Ramgarh (SC) increased from 14.22 per cent to 32.06 per cent, reflecting a rise of 17.84 points. Ramnagar (SC) experienced a turnout increase from 15.27 per cent to 34.30 per cent, a notable gain of 19.03 points.

Samba had an increase from 12.41 per cent to 31.29 per cent, marking a rise of 18.88 points. Sonawari increased from 12.49 per cent to 28.89 per cent, a rise of 16.40 points. Sopore recorded the lowest turnout at 17.28 per cent, a modest increase of 10.57 points from its earlier figure of 6.71 per cent. Suchetgarh (SC) improved from 10.45 per cent to 26.73 per cent, showing an increase of 16.28 points. Trehgam experienced an increase from 11.12 per cent to 26.98 per cent, a rise of 15.86 points.

Udhampur East showed a remarkable increase, with turnout jumping from 13.96 per cent to 34.50 per cent, an increase of 20.54 points. Udhampur West reported an increase from 12.89 per cent to 32.09 per cent, representing a gain of 19.20 points. Uri improved from 8.57 per cent to 25.95 per cent, marking an increase of 17.38 points. Vijaypur also recorded a rise, moving from 13.32 per cent to 31.13 per cent, an increase of 17.81 points. Finally, Wagoora-Kreeri increased from 9.50 per cent to 24.50 per cent, showing a gain of 15.00 points.

Polling will continue until 6 PM. According to the ECI, voting has so far been reported as peaceful across all constituencies. Meanwhile, authorities have implemented amplified security measures across the region to ensure a smooth electoral process.