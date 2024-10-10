Now, SOP Issued On Prasad Preparation At Badrinath, Kedarnath Temples

Dehradun: After the Tirupati Laddu adulteration row, steps are being taken to protect the sanctity of Prasadams in temples across the country. Now, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), which runs two of the famous four Dhams of Uttarakhand, Kedarnath and Badrinath, has issued an SOP for inspecting the quality of the prasad once a year.

Lakhs of devotees visit the temples of Uttarakhand every year and the Tirupati Balaji temple prasad row has influenced the BKTC to take this decision.

According to the guidelines, a food safety audit of the prasad offered at the temple will be conducted periodically. The quality checks would also be performed on the ingredients used to prepare the prasad. The place for preparing the prasad has been brought under CCTV surveillance.

Temple committee president Ajendra Ajay said the purity and maintenance of prasad is taken care of in Badri Kedar. Separate arrangements have been made for this. Even after this, new guidelines have been issued given the ongoing controversy.

"We want that in the coming time, all the items used in the offering like rice, oil, saffron etc. should be taken care of. Efforts are being made by the temple committee to ensure that the quality of the prasad is intact. This system will be implemented in all temples run by BKTC.

What the SOP says

Apart from the size of the kitchen and smoke exhaust for making prasad, strict provisions have been made regarding the arrangement of drinking water. For the convenience and provision of handwashing, instructions have been given in the SOP to make separate arrangements for cold and hot water along with a dryer and towel. To buy raw materials for Prasad, goods have to be purchased from reliable and known traders and be properly checked during purchase. The raw material should be free from stones, hair, glass and insects. Only packaged oil, spices, ghee and saffron will be used to prepare the prasad. The food material will be stored only after testing the quality, expiry date and name, address of the manufacturer, Agmark and food license number. The oil for preparing the food will not be reused. The prasad made from oil and ghee can be heated only thrice.

Handwashing has been made mandatory before preparing the prasad, after using the toilet and after cleaning the utensils of the prasad. Persons involved in making the prasad should be healthy. Dry fruits or Sukh Prasad should be stored on top of wood or in plastic packets.

Apart from this, the old Prasad should be used first and a person will be nominated for storage of the Prasad and pre-donation or reuse who will ensure compliance with the SOP.