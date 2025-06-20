Soon, Tourism Will Flourish In Kashmir Valley Like Never Before, Affirms Union Minister Shekhawat

Jodhpur: Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday said that tourist activity in the Kashmir valley will bounce back strongly in the coming weeks.

Speaking to media here in Rajasthan following his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the tourism minister stated that both the Central government and Jammu & Kashmir administration are working closely to revive tourism in the region.

"The deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam affected tourism to a great extent. However, the Centre and J&K government have expedited efforts to ensure safety of tourists. Slowly, tourism activities are picking up again in the valley," Shekhawat said.

In fact, Shekhawat himself visited the attack site in Pahalgam and spoke to several tourists to instill confidence in them and other visitors. "We want tourists to feel safe and welcomed. Their presence is crucial for Kashmir's economy and culture to flourish," he added.

The minister further highlighted Kashmir's rich archaeological heritage and said the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is working to preserve the region's ancient sites. "We are exploring ways to integrate this heritage with tourism so that visitors can experience the historical and cultural richness of Kashmir," he said.

Shekhawat expressed hope that tourism in the valley will fully recover in the next 15–20 days. "All preparations are in place. Tourists will soon return in large numbers, and tourism in Kashmir will touch new heights again," he said.

The minister also heaped praises on a local youth Sajjad Ahmed Bhat, who had risked his life to save tourists and visitors during the Pahalgam attack. "He (Sajid) carried injured tourists on his back to safety. The whole country is proud of him," Shekhawat said.

