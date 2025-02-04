Soon, Double-Engine Tram To Chug In Kolkata

Kolkata: Soon, a double-engine tram will start chugging in the City of Joy, bringing an end to the debate over the gradual discontinuation of this relic of old Kolkata.

The twin-engine trams used to run on Route No. 40 in Howrah's Shibpur. The dual engines helped the tram manoeuvre easily at the depot which did not have enough space and the front and rear engines helped the drivers to start the next trip without the hassles of repositioning the tramcar. A pair of two-face trams were spotted in the Nonapukur area, rousing the curiosity of the millennials.

Walking down memory lane, it was known that the Howrah Municipality permitted the Calcutta Tram Corporation in 1907 in the Northern and Southern parts. There were two lines in the north, one connecting the Howrah Bridge to Salkia Bandhaghat Road and Ghusuri. The other one ran from the Howrah Bridge to East Golabari. For the south, it was from the bridge to Keoraparaghat through Buckland Bridge and Maidan. The routes were closed following the disruption of tram service in Howrah in 1971.

According to the transport department, these double-sided trams will be inducted to the heritage route from Eplanade to Maidan and the tramcars are being readied at the Nonapukue depot.

"These twin-engine trams have been completely renovated for the last five months. Initially, the WBTC planned to create a loop at Maidan, but the Army didn't grant permission for it. Hence, the plan to build the two-sided trams was activated. Many routes have become defunct and if the double-engine trams are relaunched, it will benefit a host of commuters," Dwip Das of the Calcutta Tram Users Association said.

Sagnik Gupta, a member of the association, said, "Tram no. 252/1 is being transformed into a double-engine at the Nonapukur depot. This tramcar used to play on the Gariahat route no. 25. Currently, trams are playing only on two routes and over 200 tramcars are lying dysfunctional. The government shows no intention to revive them and the utility of hurriedly setting up doble-engine trams is being questioned by tramlovers."