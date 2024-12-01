Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

Sonipat: Playing the role of Bajrangi Bhaijaan in real life, a Haryana police officer has reunited a girl, who went missing 11 years ago, with her family.

ASI Rajesh Kumar posted in the State Crime Branch of Haryana proved to be the Messiah for parents whose daughter went missing 11 years ago. The family has thanked ASI Rajesh for being able to meet their daughter after a decade. ASI Rajesh has reunited more than 850 children with their families so far.

Giving information about the whole case, ASI Rajesh Kumar said that he had contacted the Welfare Officer in CCE in connection with some case. The Welfare Officer said that a girl was found abandoned at Kundli border in 2013 and she has been living with them. After taking the information, he counseled the girl through video call. During this, the girl told him about the names of her father and grandfather. After this, on the basis of the information received, the search for her family was started.

The files containing reports of missing children in the surrounding states were searched. After this, they got some information about the girl's family in Narela Police Station. But the girl's family had sold their house in Narela and moved somewhere else. There they came to know from a shop that the family is from Gumad village, district Sonipat.

On contacting there, it was found that a member of their family lives in Barnala, Punjab. When contacted there, information was received that the girl's mother lives in Karnal.

When contacted, the girl's mother said that her daughter had gone missing along with her son in Narela in 2013. She was not found even after a lot of searching. But after two years, the son was found. Today she is very happy to have found her daughter. She said that Rajesh Kumar first made her talk to the girl through video calling and she recognized her beloved daughter.

Then the family members also showed the photo of Sonia before her disappearance to the police team, after which they were convinced that Sonia was the daughter of this family. After this, all the paperwork was done and then they were reunited with the girl.