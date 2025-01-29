ETV Bharat / bharat

Sonipat Court Summons Kejriwal On Feb 17 Over 'Poison In Yamuna' Remark

Haryana's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Vipul Goel said the state government will file a case against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over his remark.

Sonipat Court Summons Kejriwal On Feb 17 Over 'Poison In Yamuna' Remark
AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)
By PTI

Published : Jan 29, 2025, 9:34 PM IST

Chandigarh: A court in Haryana's Sonipat on Wednesday summoned AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on February 17 on a complaint over his claim that the BJP-ruled state was mixing "poison in the Yamuna" river. The court of Sonipat Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Goyal issued a notice to Kejriwal in the matter.

"He is directed to appear in-person before this court on the next date of hearing, if he has to say anything in the matter. If he does not appear before this court on next date of hearing, it is deemed that he has nothing to say in the matter and further proceedings shall be conducted in accordance with law," according to the court's order.

The complaint has been filed by an executive engineer of the Rai Water Services Division, Sonipat. Earlier in the day, Haryana's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Vipul Goel said the state government will file a case against Kejriwal over his remark.

"Kejriwal has made an irresponsible statement spreading panic among the people of Delhi and Haryana. The Haryana government is going to get a case registered against him before CJM Court in Sonipat under the Disaster Management Act," he told reporters.

