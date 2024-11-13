ETV Bharat / bharat

Sonia Ji, Your ‘Rahul Aircraft’ Will Crash Once Again In Maharashtra Polls: Amit Shah

Amit Shah said that the plane named ‘Rahul Baba’, which has already crashed 20 times, is bound to crash again in the Maharashtra polls.

File photo of Amit Shah (IANS)
By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Parbhani: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the plane named ‘Rahul Baba’, which has already crashed 20 times, is bound to crash again in the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections. “Sonia ji tried to land the plane named Rahul Baba 20 times and 20 times the plane crashed. Now again, an attempt is being made to land the plane for the 21st time in Maharashtra. Sonia ji, your “Rahul plane” is going to crash for the 21st time,” Shah said.

Addressing a rally at Jintur in Parbhani district, Shah also accused the Congress of deliberately stalling construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya for years. “PM Narendra Modi built the Ram temple and also constructed the Kashi Vishwanath corridor which was demolished by Aurangzeb. Now you should be ready to visit Gujarat as the Somnath temple is also being made of gold,” Shah said.

Modi has made the country safe and prosperous, Shah said. “I have visited all the places like Vidarbha, North Maharashtra, West Maharashtra, Konkan, Mumbai, Marathwada. Do you want to know the result of Maharashtra Assembly? Listen to me, on November 23, the Maha Vikas Aghadi is going to be wiped out from Maharashtra,” Shah said.

On November 23, the Mahayuti (grand alliance) government will be formed here under the leadership of Modi ji, he said. “Rahul Baba's party Congress and his colleagues have passed a resolution in Kashmir to bring back Article 370. Rahul Baba, listen carefully, not only you but even if your fourth generation comes, it cannot bring back Article 370,” he said.

Shah said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is in alliance with those who opposed renaming Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

