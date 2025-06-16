Sonia Gandhi's Condition Stable After Hospitalised For 'Stomach-Related Issues', Say Doctors

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Sunday due to stomach-related problems. However, hospital management today said that her condition was stable, and doctors are monitoring her condition closely.

The 78-year-old Rajya Sabha MP was admitted to the gastroenterology department of the hospital at 9:10 pm yesterday after her condition deteriorated, and she was immediately put under observation.

“Her condition is stable now, and a team of doctors led by Dr Samiran Nandi, a specialist in gastroenterology surgery, are treating her,” said Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of the Board of Management of the hospital.

The veteran Congress leader was admitted to the same hospital in February as well for a similar complaint. Last week, she also complained of restlessness during a visit to Shimla in Himachal Pradesh and had undergone routine medical tests at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) in the city.

Gandhi had also decided not to contest the Lok Sabha elections last year due to her increasing age. She had become a member of the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan even before the Lok Sabha elections took place. After that, her son Rahul Sonia contested the election from Congress bastion, Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli constituency, in her place and won.

She was the president of the Congress for a long time and also held several crucial positions in the party, including the National Advisory Council. She has been a member of the Lok Sabha about eight times and won the Lok Sabha elections seven times from the Raebareli seat and once from Karnataka's Bellary.

During Sonia’s tenure as the chief, Congress won the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, and the government ran for 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.