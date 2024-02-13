Sonia Gandhi to File Nomination for Rajya Sabha, Rahul Gandhi to Accompany Her

Ambikapur: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday left for Delhi to accompany Sonia Gandhi, who will file her nomination for Rajya Sabha elections on Wednesday. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also accompanied him, sources said.

Sonia Gandhi, who was Congress president for almost 22 years between 1998 and 2022, is a five-time Lok Sabha MP. The final decision on the state she will represent in the Upper House of Parliament will be taken tonight, sources said. Top sources said while Rajasthan is top in terms of choices, some other state units have made offers for her to file the nomination. However, the party has not made any official statement yet.

Meanwhile, after addressing a gathering during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Chhattisgarh, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge left for Delhi. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which was scheduled to start on February 14 in Jharkhand, has been postponed, sources said.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Chhattisgarh’s Ambikapur assured the farmers of the country that his party would bring in legislation to guarantee the Minimum Support Price (MSP) if the INDIA bloc is voted to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Farmers are not getting what they need. They are moving towards Delhi, but are being stopped. The BJP-led Central government is using teargas against farmers and lodging them in jails instead of accepting their just demand on Minimum Support Price," the Congress leader said.

"The BJP government at the Centre announced Bharat Ratna for MS Swaminathan, but it is not ready to implement his suggestions (on agriculture and farmers)," he pointed out. If the INDIA bloc comes to power, we will give MSP guarantee to the farmers of India," he said.

