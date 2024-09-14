Sonia Gandhi, Other Leaders Pay Last Respects to Yechury's Mortal Remains at CPI(M) Office

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was among several leaders who paid their last respects of the mortal remains of Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury at the CPI(M) party office in Delhi on Saturday. Yechury, who was ill for a long time, died on Thursday during treatment at AIIMS.

The mortal remains of the 72 years old leader were brought from his residence in Vasant Kunj to the party headquarters in New Delhi. Following this, senior leaders of different political parties have arrived to pay their tributes.

Among those who came to pay tribute to Sitaram Yechury were Rajya Sabha MP from Aam Aadmi Party Sanjay Singh, former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia and RJD MP Manoj Jha.

Yechury's departure is a huge loss: Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who came to pay his last respects to Yechury, said that Sitaram Yechury's departure is a huge loss for the country's politics. He described the CPI(M) leader as a warrior who fought against the politics of hatred all his life, a committed warrior who raised his voice for the workers and farmers.

"He left us today by saying goodbye. I bow my head and say Lal Salaam to Comrade Sitaram and I pray to God that whatever grief his loved ones and family have suffered, may God give them the strength to bear it. Comrade Sitaram Yechury will live on in the voice of every poor person and will live on breaking the voice of those who spread hatred," Sanjay Singh said.

Delhi's former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has said that Sitaram Yechury was a great leader who served the people with commitment and who had a deep understanding of the country's issues. Sisodia said that Yechury had an understanding of the solutions to the country's issues and took everyone along during his long political career. "We are proud that our country had such a leader, even now he has always been a source of inspiration in politics, his departure is a great loss for politics and for the country," Sisodia said.