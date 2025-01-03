ETV Bharat / bharat

Dignitaries Including Sonia, Kharge Pay Homage To Ex-PM Manmohan Singh At Prayer Meet

New Delhi: Congress leaders gather at the residence of former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh to attend the 'Akhand Path' in memory of the late leader ( IANS )

New Delhi: Several top dignitaries paid tributes to former prime minister Manmohan Singh at a prayer meet organised in his memory at the Gurdwara Rakab Ganj here on Friday.

Among the top leaders who attended the prayer meeting (Kirtan and Antim Ardas) were Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) chief Harmeet Singh Kalka were also present. The DSGMC passed a resolution to start a scholarship in economics in Singh's name in all the colleges run by the committee in Delhi, besides putting up the former prime minister's photographs in all its institutions across the national capital.

Kalka said the DSGMC has also decided to name its new educational institution after Singh in view of his contributions to the country. He said the DSGMC would commemorate the day of Singh's death -- December 26 -- by holding a function every year.