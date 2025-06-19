ETV Bharat / bharat

Sonia Gandhi Discharged From Hospital, Health Improving Under Doctor's Supervision

New Delhi: Former Congress President and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi was discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday and is currently in stable condition.

Hospital authorities said that her health is showing steady improvement under the supervision of a team of senior doctors. A special diet plan has also been introduced from Thursday as part of her ongoing care.

Officials said that though her recovery is progressing well, doctors have not yet specified when she will resume public engagements. The discharge date was determined based on her positive response to treatment and overall health indicators.

Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of the Board of Management at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, confirmed that a team led by renowned gastroenterology surgeon Dr Samiran Nandi and Dr Amitabh Yadav is monitoring Sonia Gandhi's condition regularly.