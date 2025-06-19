Sonia Gandhi Discharged From Hospital, Health Improving Under Doctor's Supervision

New Delhi: Former Congress President and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi was discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday and is currently in stable condition.
Hospital authorities said that her health is showing steady improvement under the supervision of a team of senior doctors. A special diet plan has also been introduced from Thursday as part of her ongoing care.
Officials said that though her recovery is progressing well, doctors have not yet specified when she will resume public engagements. The discharge date was determined based on her positive response to treatment and overall health indicators.
Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of the Board of Management at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, confirmed that a team led by renowned gastroenterology surgeon Dr Samiran Nandi and Dr Amitabh Yadav is monitoring Sonia Gandhi's condition regularly.
The 78-year-old senior Congress leader has been under regular medical observation. She was previously admitted to the same hospital on February 20 this year. Her last public appearance was in Parliament on February 13, 2025, after which her health deteriorated.
Sonia Gandhi, one of the longest-serving Congress presidents, has played a pivotal role in Indian politics. She led the party to victory in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections and oversaw the formation of the UPA government, which governed India for two consecutive terms under late Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.
Sonia Gandhi, wife of former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi, has also represented the Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh seven times and once from Bellary in Karnataka.
