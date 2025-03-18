ETV Bharat / bharat

Sonia Gandhi Demands Rs 400 Minimum Wage, 150 Workdays Under MGNREGA

Congress MP Sonia Gandhi speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament ( Sansad TV )

New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday accused the BJP-led Centre of systematically undermining the rural employment guarantee scheme MGNREGA, and demanded raising of minimum wage under it to Rs 400 per day and the number of guaranteed workdays to 150 a year.

Raising the issue through a Zero Hour mention in the Rajya Sabha, Sonia Gandhi said the UPA government under then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh enacted the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in 2005.

"This landmark legislation has been a crucial safety net for millions of rural poor. However, it is deeply concerning that the present BJP government has systematically undermined the scheme," Sonia Gandhi said.

The budget allocation (for the scheme) remains stagnant at Rs 86,000 crore, a 10-year low as a percentage of GDP, she alleged.

When adjusted for inflation, the effective budget declines by Rs 4,000 crore, she said, adding that estimates suggest nearly 20 per cent of the allocated funds will be used to clear pending dues from previous years.

"Additionally, the scheme faces multiple challenges, including the exclusionary Aadhaar-based payment and the National Mobile Monitoring System, persistent delays in wage payment and wage rates not adequate to compensate for inflation," she claimed.

The National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) app permits taking real-time attendance of workers at MGNREGA worksites along with geotagged photographs.