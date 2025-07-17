Soni, A Woman Mechanic Mounts Wheels On Buses With Ease, Proves To Be A Competition To Men

Hisar: Soni, a young woman of Rajli in Hisar is giving tough competition to men as she takes up repair work of Haryana roadways buses. Watching her work, people pause for a moment and salute her in respect.

Soni is engaged in daily repair of buses at Hisar depot. Soni removes the tyres of buses and then after repairing, she herself puts them at the right place with right alignment. Whoever sees her repairing buses cannot stop themselves from pausing briefly and watch her with awe.

In her childhood, Soni used to play Kabaddi. Later she started learning martial arts. Soni's father's dream was that his daughter would become a sportsperson and bring glory to the country. In such a situation, Soni improved her martial arts game and also won many medals at the national and state level.

Soni's father passed away in the year 2019. After the death of her father, her family consists of her mother, grandmother and her younger siblings. Soni's mother Meena is a housewife. Due to the sudden demise of her father, the entire responsibility of running the family fell on her at an early age.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Soni said that she got selected in Group D through sports quota. Under this, she got the post as a mechanic helper in the bus depot She joined for this post on 31 January 2019. Since then she has been doing this work. Soni has not married yet due to family responsibilities. The household runs from Soni's income.

Soni said that she likes her work very much and she does it with great dedication. In the initial days, this work was very challenging for her but she did not give up and now she does this work very well. Soni said that mounting the wheels of buses is very difficult but when one learns the technique it becomes easy. Now, she is giving competition to men.

Head Mechanic Ajit Singh of Haryana Roadways' Hisar Depot said that Soni of Rajli does the work of repairing buses very well and repairs at least two buses daily. “She even mounts heavy tyres of buses easily. We never had to face any kind of problem because of Soni and today we feel proud to see Soni working alongside men,” said Ajit.