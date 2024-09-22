Song Producer Aman Batra Receives Rs 5 crore Extortion Call From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

New Delhi: Song producer Aman Batra from Greater Kailash, Delhi, has found himself at the centre of a serious criminal threat. Allegedly targeted by the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Batra received a call demanding a ransom of Rs 5 crore. The caller, identifying hiself as a member of the gang, not only demanded the money, but also issued a threat to harm Batra if he failed to comply.

On receiving the extortion call, Batra took immediate action by informing the Delhi Police, who have now registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. This incident highlights a growing trend of gangster-related threats in the city, causing alarm among various industries.

Earlier, a case of extortion of two crores in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi came to light in the Shalimar Garden area of ​​Ghaziabad. Victim Sudhir Malik, a resident of Dayanand Park Extension-1, received a threatening call on WhatsApp, in which the caller identified himself as a member of Lawrence Bishnoi group and demanded Rs 2 crore. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and started investigation.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been implicated in multiple extortion cases, with a recent incident involving a man named Sudhir Malik from Ghaziabad. Malik reported receiving a WhatsApp threat demanding Rs 2 crore.

Lawrence Bishnoi, born in Firozpur, Punjab, is a well-known figure in the criminal underworld, with over two dozen cases against him, including murder and extortion. Hundreds of people were involved in his gang. Bishnoi's name also became famous in the case of threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan over the black buck case. Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, but his gang is active even while in jail and cases of ransom and threats keep coming up in his name.

Read more: Ghaziabad Trader Gets Extortion Call For Rs 2 Crore From 'Lawrence Bishnoi' Gang