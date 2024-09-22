ETV Bharat / bharat

Song Producer Aman Batra Receives Rs 5 crore Extortion Call From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Following a recent case in Ghaziabad, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has now been linked to threats against industrialists in Delhi. Song producer Aman Batra, a resident of Greater Kailash, has reportedly received a death threat from the gang, which is demanding a ransom of Rs 5 crore.

Song producer Aman Batra from Greater Kailash, Delhi, has found himself at the centre of a serious criminal threat.
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Song producer Aman Batra from Greater Kailash, Delhi, has found himself at the centre of a serious criminal threat. Allegedly targeted by the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Batra received a call demanding a ransom of Rs 5 crore. The caller, identifying hiself as a member of the gang, not only demanded the money, but also issued a threat to harm Batra if he failed to comply.

On receiving the extortion call, Batra took immediate action by informing the Delhi Police, who have now registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. This incident highlights a growing trend of gangster-related threats in the city, causing alarm among various industries.

Earlier, a case of extortion of two crores in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi came to light in the Shalimar Garden area of ​​Ghaziabad. Victim Sudhir Malik, a resident of Dayanand Park Extension-1, received a threatening call on WhatsApp, in which the caller identified himself as a member of Lawrence Bishnoi group and demanded Rs 2 crore. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and started investigation.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been implicated in multiple extortion cases, with a recent incident involving a man named Sudhir Malik from Ghaziabad. Malik reported receiving a WhatsApp threat demanding Rs 2 crore.

Lawrence Bishnoi, born in Firozpur, Punjab, is a well-known figure in the criminal underworld, with over two dozen cases against him, including murder and extortion. Hundreds of people were involved in his gang. Bishnoi's name also became famous in the case of threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan over the black buck case. Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, but his gang is active even while in jail and cases of ransom and threats keep coming up in his name.

Read more: Ghaziabad Trader Gets Extortion Call For Rs 2 Crore From 'Lawrence Bishnoi' Gang

New Delhi: Song producer Aman Batra from Greater Kailash, Delhi, has found himself at the centre of a serious criminal threat. Allegedly targeted by the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Batra received a call demanding a ransom of Rs 5 crore. The caller, identifying hiself as a member of the gang, not only demanded the money, but also issued a threat to harm Batra if he failed to comply.

On receiving the extortion call, Batra took immediate action by informing the Delhi Police, who have now registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. This incident highlights a growing trend of gangster-related threats in the city, causing alarm among various industries.

Earlier, a case of extortion of two crores in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi came to light in the Shalimar Garden area of ​​Ghaziabad. Victim Sudhir Malik, a resident of Dayanand Park Extension-1, received a threatening call on WhatsApp, in which the caller identified himself as a member of Lawrence Bishnoi group and demanded Rs 2 crore. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and started investigation.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been implicated in multiple extortion cases, with a recent incident involving a man named Sudhir Malik from Ghaziabad. Malik reported receiving a WhatsApp threat demanding Rs 2 crore.

Lawrence Bishnoi, born in Firozpur, Punjab, is a well-known figure in the criminal underworld, with over two dozen cases against him, including murder and extortion. Hundreds of people were involved in his gang. Bishnoi's name also became famous in the case of threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan over the black buck case. Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, but his gang is active even while in jail and cases of ransom and threats keep coming up in his name.

Read more: Ghaziabad Trader Gets Extortion Call For Rs 2 Crore From 'Lawrence Bishnoi' Gang

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SONG PRODUCER AMAN BATRALAWRENCE BISHNOI GANGBATRA RECEIVES THREATENING CALLBISHNOI GANG DEMANDS RS 5 CRBATRA RECEIVES EXTORTION CALL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.