Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Trashes 'Pak Link' Charge, Blames Security Forces For Sep 4 Violence

Leh/New Delhi: Jailed activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo has trashed allegations of "Pakistan link" and financial irregularities against him.

Terming the charge that Wangchuk incited the violence in Leh as “misplaced”, she claimed that he has been protesting in the "most Gandhian way possible" and the "situation escalated" on September 24 due to the actions of the CRPF.

Police detained climate activist Wangchuk on Friday under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), two days after protests demanding Sixth Schedule status and statehood for Ladakh turned violent in Leh last Wednesday, claiming four lives and injuring 90 others.

Wangchuk, a key figure in the five-year-long agitation for Ladakh's rights whose detention drew strong reactions from different quarters, has been lodged in prison in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Talking to PTI over the phone, Angmo, the co-founder of Himalayan Institute of Alternative Learning (HIAL), said she has not been able to communicate with her husband since his detention and dismissed all allegations against the climate activist and their institutions.

Claiming that they have not been handed over a copy of the detention order, Angmo said, “They promised to send it on Friday. We will take legal recourse.”Ladakh DGP S D Singh Jamwal has said Wangchuk is being probed for allegedly having links with Pakistan on the back of last month’s arrest of a Pakistani Intelligence Operative (PIO) who sent videos of his protests across the border.

The police chief also cited some of Wangchuk’s “suspicious” foreign trips, including to Pakistan to attend an event by The Dawn.

Angmo, however, clarified that their recent visit to the neighbouring country was purely professional and climate-focused.

Denouncing the allegations of Pakistan links involving her husband, she said all of Wangchuk's overseas visits were made on the invitation of reputed universities and institutions.

"We attended a conference organised by the United Nations, and it was on climate change. The glacier on the top of the Himalayas is not going to see whether I'm flowing into Pakistan or India," she told PTI.

She said the ‘Breathe Pakistan’ conference held in February was organised by the United Nations Pakistan and Dawn Media, and involved multinational cooperation.

“There are organisations like the ICIMOD, which bring together all the eight Hindu Kush countries and work on different issues. We are part of the ICIMOD’s Himalayan University Consortium," Angmo said.

The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) is a Nepal-based organisation founded in 1983 comprising eight regional member countries of the Hindu Kush Himalaya region – India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, Myanmar, Nepal and Pakistan.