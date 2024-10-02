Sonam Wangchuk Detained Again After Release, Indefinite Fast Continues

New Delhi: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and 150 Ladakhis were again detained after they were released by the Delhi Police late Tuesday night, even as their indefinite fast continued at the police stations, officials said on Wednesday. Wangchuk and other detained Ladakhis were allowed to go on Tuesday night but they were adamant to march towards the central part of Delhi, therefore, they were detained again, a senior police officer told PTI.

Wangchuk has been kept at the Bawana police station along with a few others while others have been kept at Narela Industrial Area, Alipur and Kanjhawala police stations, he added. Wangchuk and those accompanying him were detained by the Delhi Police at the Singhu border on Monday night for violating prohibitory orders when they tried to enter the national capital to press for their demands.

He was leading the 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra', which began from Leh a month ago. It was organised by the Leh Apex Body, which along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance, has been spearheading an agitation over the last four years to demand statehood for Ladakh, its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and others.

A representative of the protesting group on Tuesday said that those who have been detained went on an indefinite fast. He said if the Delhi Police does not allow them to go to the Gandhi Smriti on Wednesday, they will continue to sit at the police stations even after they are released.