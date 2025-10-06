ETV Bharat / bharat

Sonam Wangchuk Arrest: SC Issues Notice To Centre, Ladakh On Wife's Plea Challenging His Detention

Wangchuk was detained under NSA on September 26, two days after protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead.

Sonam Wangchuk Arrest Supreme Court Issues Notice To Centre Ladakh On Gitanjali Angmo Plea Challenging Husband Detention
Aam Aadmi Party workers hold a candlelight march over the arrest of environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on September 26 | File photo (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 6, 2025 at 10:59 AM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice on a plea filed by Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of Ladakhi education reformer and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, challenging his recent detention under the National Security Act (NSA). The apex court has sought response from the Centre, Ladakh administration, and Jodhpur jail.

The apex court, however, refused to pass order on providing grounds of detention to Wangchuk's wife. A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria was hearing a plea by Angmo challenging the climate activist's detention under the NSA, and seeking his immediate release.

Wangchuk was arrested under the stringent NSA on September 26, two days after protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union territory.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and Vivek Tankha represented the petitioner before the bench and solicitor general Tushar Mehta represented the Centre. The apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on next Tuesday.

