ETV Bharat / bharat

Sonam Wangchuk Arrest: SC Issues Notice To Centre, Ladakh On Wife's Plea Challenging His Detention

Aam Aadmi Party workers hold a candlelight march over the arrest of environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on September 26 | File photo ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice on a plea filed by Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of Ladakhi education reformer and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, challenging his recent detention under the National Security Act (NSA). The apex court has sought response from the Centre, Ladakh administration, and Jodhpur jail.

The apex court, however, refused to pass order on providing grounds of detention to Wangchuk's wife. A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria was hearing a plea by Angmo challenging the climate activist's detention under the NSA, and seeking his immediate release.