Sonam Wangchuk Alongwith Delhi Chalo Padyatra Volunteers End Their Fast

Leh: Sonam Wangchuk along with other Delhi Chalo Pad Yatra volunteers ended their fast on Monday after the Joint Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Prashant Lokhande visited Ladakh Bhavan with the letter from the Ministry of Home Affairs on October 21.

Expressing his gratitude for all the constant support from the people of Ladakh, Chering Dorje Lakrook, Co-Chairman, Leh Apex Body said, "It is a happy moment for all the people of Ladakh. The objective of the 'Delhi Chalo Pad Yatra' led by Sonam Wangchuk along with other volunteers was to resume the talks with the government and today marks its successful conclusion."

"The result is due to the constant support of the people of Ladakh be it apex youth, the associations of Ladakh and many individuals among others. The people of Ladakh have shown great unity and due to that, it came to a conclusion. From December 3 the talks will resume with the High Power Committee but there were some indications that preliminary talks will also be held so that the ground will be ready for the final talks. This time, it seems that the government is serious and we hope that it will come to a conclusion," Chering Dorje Lakrook said.

Additionally, Chering Dorje Lakrook expressed his gratitude to Sonam Wangchuk and all the other volunteers on behalf of the people of Ladakh.

"I wanted to thank all the supporters who have shown solidarity with us in the last one month and we will never forget this. Now, I hope for a meaningful talk with the government on the four-point agenda and hope for a conclusion as well," added Chering Dorje Lakrook.

The letter from the Home Ministry stated, "The undersigned is directed to say that a High-Powered Committee (HPC) was constituted under the chairmanship of Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Gol for the Union Territory of Ladakh vide this Ministry's order dated 02.01.2023. The said committee was reconstituted further under the chairmanship of Nityanand Rai Minister of State for Home Affairs, Gol by this Ministry's order dated 30.11. 2023."

"It has been decided to hold the next meeting of the said committee on 03.12.2024 at 11.00 AM in room number 119, First Floor, MHA, North Block, New Delhi to continue the discussion further as per the Terms of References (ToRs) of the said committee," the letter stated.

Sonam Wangchuk said "I feel very happy as we get the letter from Home Ministry. We hope that from both sides the talks should be meaningful with full honesty. Our main objective of the Padyatra was to resume the talks between the HPC and the Government."

"I hope for a solution and we like this we don't have to stay on hunger strike," said Wangchuk. He expressed his gratitude to all the supporters from across the country.

"I also wanted to express my gratitude to all those volunteers who participated in the month-long Delhi Chalo Pad Yatra from Leh to Delhi. Additionally, also all the volunteers who were with me till today," he added.

Jigmet Paljor, Coordinator, Leh Apex Body said, “After one month and twenty-two days we received a date from the MHA to resume the talk. We ended the hunger strike after the 16th day. Now, everyone is hoping for a meaningful talk.”

All the religious organisations of Ladakh were in Delhi for the last two days supporting them. Besides, Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC, Leh, Adv. Tashi Gyaltson and Member of Parliament, Ladakh Haji Hanifa Jan were also present at Ladakh Bhavan.