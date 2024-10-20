Son Of A Soldier, Brother Of A Cop, 'Arrested In Extortion Case': Who Is Ex-RAW Official Vikash Yadav Wanted By FBI In Pannun Murder Plot?

Rewari: Vikash Yadav, former spy in the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), was recently charged by the US Justice Department for his alleged role in the foiled plot to assassinate Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a designated terrorist in India. Yadav is wanted by the Federal Bureau Of Investigation (FBI) in the case.

According to the US Justice Department, Vikash Yadav alias Vikas alias Amanat, was charged in a second superseding indictment unsealed on October 17 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and remains at large. Yadav’s alleged co-conspirator, Nikhil Gupta, 53, was previously charged and extradited to the United States on the charges contained in the first superseding indictment.

Son of a soldier, brother of a cop: Vikas Yadav is a resident of Ghazi Gopalpur Pranpura village of Rewari district of Haryana. Vikash's family members are shocked ever since they came to know about his indictment by the US government. Vikas's father was in the BSF and died in the line of duty. Vikas's younger brother Ajay is in the Haryana Police and is currently posted in Gurugram.

Vikash Yadav's uncle Yashwant said that Vikash joined the army in 2009. Vikash and his brother Ajay have one daughter each. According to the family members, they have had no conversation with Vikash for a long time as his phone is not reachable. Vikash spent his childhood with his father in other cities outside the home. Vikash did his schooling in Shillong and did his graduation from Ahir College in Rewari. In the year 2007, he cleared the Combined Defense Services Exam and interview and joined the Army as a Commandant.

'Arrested in extortion case': Reports said that Vikash Yadav, who has been charged by the US Justice Department for the foiled assassination of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, was arrested 10 months ago by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police in connection with an attempted murder and kidnapping case. According to the reports, the complainant, who happens to be a Delhi-based businessman, linked Vikash Yadav to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Vikash was arrested along with his accomplice in connection with the case lodged in December 2023 and got bail in April 2024 as per the reports.

In the complaint, the complainant businessman said that Vikash, who was introduced to him by a mutual friend, called him to Lodhi road in early December and abducted him along with his accomplice. Vikash snatched his gold chain and rings and also threatened to kill him by describing himself to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the complainant said as per the reports.