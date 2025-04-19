ETV Bharat / bharat

Son Of Late Underworld Don Shot At By Unknown Assailants In Karnataka

Ricky Rai, a real estate entrepreneur, returned from Russia two days ago. He was on his way to Bengaluru when he was shot Friday night.

Representative Image.
Representative Image. (ETV Bharat)
Ramanagara: Ricky Rai, son of late underworld don N Muthappa Rai, was allegedly shot at by unidentified assailants near his residence in Bidadi under the Ramanagara district of Karnataka on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

Ricky, a real estate entrepreneur, returned from Russia two days ago. He was on his way to Bengaluru in his car when he was shot around 11:30 pm on Friday, sustaining bullet wounds in his nose and arms. He was rushed to Manipal Hospital on HAL Road in Bengaluru, police said. The assailants opened fire through a large hole in a compound on a private plot next to the road, police added. Ricky was in the rear seat with his bodyguard. As the bullets were fired, Basavaraj, the driver of the car, leaned forward to escape getting shot.

"Shots were fired with a short gun in which Ricky Rai was seriously injured, while the other person with him suffered minor injuries. Both of them need to be interrogated for gathering more information about what led to the incident. According to the driver's statement, it is suspected that one round was fired at the scene. The spot examination has been done by the FSL officials, and more information will be known after they submit their report," Ramanagara district superintendent of police Srinivas Gowda said.

