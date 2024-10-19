Defying Diplomatic Tensions, BJP Leader’s Son Marries Pakistani Woman In Virtual Nikah

Jaunpur: A native of this Uttar Pradesh district married a Pakistani woman on Friday in a unique ceremony, a touching tale that defies all odds, including the strained diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan.

Mohammad Abbas Haider, son of a BJP corporator Tahseen Shahid, tied the knot with Andleep Zehra of Lahore, Pakistan, in a virtual Nikah, which was attended by hundreds in both countries.

Shahid arranged his son Haider’s marriage to Zehra, who was the daughter of his relative, a year ago. However, the delay in visas postponed the wedding, and the families organised an online Nikah ceremony, conducted by Maulanas from both countries, with hundreds attending.

Among the attendees was BJP MLC Brijesh Singh Prishu, who congratulated the groom's family on the special occasion.

The groom’s family said they had applied for visas last year but could not get them, so they delayed the wedding ceremony. However, the bride’s mother was not keeping well, and a few days ago her condition deteriorated, and she expressed the desire to witness her daughter’s marriage before death. So, both families decided to solemnise the wedding online.

Shia religious leader Maulana Mahfoozul Hasan Khan, who attended the ceremony, stressed the importance of such relations and highlighted the girl's consent for marriage in Islam. “The spirit of Islamic values made this online union possible,” he said.

Khan also stressed the significance of dialogue between leaders of India and Pakistan to ease tensions amid bad political relations.

Meanwhile, the groom demanded quick visa service so that a people-to-people connection becomes possible, and he also reunites with his bride.