ETV Bharat / bharat

Defying Diplomatic Tensions, BJP Leader’s Son Marries Pakistani Woman In Virtual Nikah

Among the attendees was a BJP MLC Brijesh Singh Prishu, who congratulated the groom's family on the special occasion.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Jaunpur man marries a bride from Pakistan in online Nikah
Jaunpur man marries a bride from Pakistan in online Nikah (ETV Bharat)

Jaunpur: A native of this Uttar Pradesh district married a Pakistani woman on Friday in a unique ceremony, a touching tale that defies all odds, including the strained diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan.

Mohammad Abbas Haider, son of a BJP corporator Tahseen Shahid, tied the knot with Andleep Zehra of Lahore, Pakistan, in a virtual Nikah, which was attended by hundreds in both countries.

Shahid arranged his son Haider’s marriage to Zehra, who was the daughter of his relative, a year ago. However, the delay in visas postponed the wedding, and the families organised an online Nikah ceremony, conducted by Maulanas from both countries, with hundreds attending.

Among the attendees was BJP MLC Brijesh Singh Prishu, who congratulated the groom's family on the special occasion.

The groom’s family said they had applied for visas last year but could not get them, so they delayed the wedding ceremony. However, the bride’s mother was not keeping well, and a few days ago her condition deteriorated, and she expressed the desire to witness her daughter’s marriage before death. So, both families decided to solemnise the wedding online.

Shia religious leader Maulana Mahfoozul Hasan Khan, who attended the ceremony, stressed the importance of such relations and highlighted the girl's consent for marriage in Islam. “The spirit of Islamic values made this online union possible,” he said.

Khan also stressed the significance of dialogue between leaders of India and Pakistan to ease tensions amid bad political relations.

Meanwhile, the groom demanded quick visa service so that a people-to-people connection becomes possible, and he also reunites with his bride.

Read More

  1. EAM Jaishankar's Pakistan Visit For SCO Meeting: Can India-Pakistan Ties Be Revived?
  2. No Discussions Regarding Restoration Of India-Pakistan Cricket: Reports

Jaunpur: A native of this Uttar Pradesh district married a Pakistani woman on Friday in a unique ceremony, a touching tale that defies all odds, including the strained diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan.

Mohammad Abbas Haider, son of a BJP corporator Tahseen Shahid, tied the knot with Andleep Zehra of Lahore, Pakistan, in a virtual Nikah, which was attended by hundreds in both countries.

Shahid arranged his son Haider’s marriage to Zehra, who was the daughter of his relative, a year ago. However, the delay in visas postponed the wedding, and the families organised an online Nikah ceremony, conducted by Maulanas from both countries, with hundreds attending.

Among the attendees was BJP MLC Brijesh Singh Prishu, who congratulated the groom's family on the special occasion.

The groom’s family said they had applied for visas last year but could not get them, so they delayed the wedding ceremony. However, the bride’s mother was not keeping well, and a few days ago her condition deteriorated, and she expressed the desire to witness her daughter’s marriage before death. So, both families decided to solemnise the wedding online.

Shia religious leader Maulana Mahfoozul Hasan Khan, who attended the ceremony, stressed the importance of such relations and highlighted the girl's consent for marriage in Islam. “The spirit of Islamic values made this online union possible,” he said.

Khan also stressed the significance of dialogue between leaders of India and Pakistan to ease tensions amid bad political relations.

Meanwhile, the groom demanded quick visa service so that a people-to-people connection becomes possible, and he also reunites with his bride.

Read More

  1. EAM Jaishankar's Pakistan Visit For SCO Meeting: Can India-Pakistan Ties Be Revived?
  2. No Discussions Regarding Restoration Of India-Pakistan Cricket: Reports

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DIGITAL MARRIAGE IN UPUP GROOM MARRIES PAKISTANI BRIDEJAUNPUR GROOM MARRIAGE PAKISTANINDIAN MAN MARRIES PAKISTANI WOMAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

How To Reduce Your TDS - All You Need To Know

Explained | BRICS Pay payment System And Its Necessity

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.