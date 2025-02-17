ETV Bharat / bharat

Son Lives With Dead Mother For Five Days In Howrah Locality

Howrah: In an eerie return of the Robinson Street Case which sent chill waves down the spines of Kolkatans, a son lived with the decomposed body of his mother for five days in West Bengal's Howrah.

The neighbours grew suspicious after getting odour from the house on Monday and immediately reported it to the Dasnagar police station. The incident took everyone aback in the Jelepara of Baltikuri in Howrah.

Police said the sexagenarian deceased has been identified as Rasmani Nandi and the son, Suraj Nandi, is mentally retarded. The mother-son duo used to live in the area and Rasmani was ailing for a long time.

After getting a foul smell and the windows and doors locked, the neighbours informed the relatives of the deceased along with the police who had to break the door to be welcomed by more odour.