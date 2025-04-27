Son Crushes Parents With Tractor Over Land Dispute In AP's Vizianagaram

Bhogapuram: A son mowed down his parents with a tractor over a land dispute in Nadupuri Kallalu village under Challavanithota Panchayat of Pusapatirega mandal in the Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, leaving the entire community in shock, police said.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Pandranki Appalanaidu (55) and his wife Jaya (45), who have a son, Rajasekhar, and a daughter, Radha Kumai. The daughter was married to a man from Anandapuram in Vishakhapatnam years ago, but returned to her paternal house following the demise of her husband.

About a couple of years ago, a dispute started between the son and the parents over an acre of land owned by the family. About 20 cents of the land was given to Radha during her marriage. Later, with the intervention of the village elders, the remaining land was divided between the parents and the son, leaving 12 cents for repaying debt.

However, Rajasekhar insisted that the remaining land be sold immediately and the proceeds given to him. Disapproving of his demand, the parents decided to register 30 cents of the land in their daughter's name, enraging Rajasekhar further.

On Saturday, Rajasekhar attempted to level a part of the field with a tractor, intending to sell it. When his parents tried to stop him, he lost his mind and chased them with the tractor as they fled into a nearby cornfield. An infuriated Rajasekhar did not relent and ploughed into them with the tractor, killing both on the spot.

"After the heart-wrenching incident, Rajasekhar, along with his wife, surrendered at the district headquarters police station. Based on Radha's complaint, the police have registered a case," the circle inspector confirmed.