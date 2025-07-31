ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Something Very Good, If Both States Are On The Same Page…’, SC On Mullaperiyar Dam Row

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said it appreciated that both Tamil Nadu and Kerala governments were on the same page in connection with dam grouting work in the Mullaperiyar dam safety dispute. The apex court, on the basis of the recommendation of the supervisory committee, asked Tamil Nadu to conduct a ROV (remotely operated vehicle) study before starting on the dam grouting work.

A bench comprising justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta, and N Kotiswar Singh heard the matter. Senior advocate Shekhar Naphade represented the Tamil Nadu government, senior advocate Jaideep Gupta represented the Kerala government, and additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati represented the Centre.

During the hearing, the bench noted that the supervisory committee has been activated, and some positive action has been taken, like permissions required for: construction of road, felling of trees, boats etc.,

Tamil Nadu counsel contended that as far as felling of trees was concerned, no steps had been taken by the Centre towards environmental clearance. Kerala’s counsel contended that the chairman of the new supervisory committee has already given directions for taking steps regarding repair work and sought an extension of the 4 weeks' time given by the court.

The bench was informed that the environment ministry, government of India, has not taken a decision in connection with the felling of trees, and that it should have been expedited. Tamil Nadu also informed the apex court that it is agreeable to do the dam grouting work suggested by the Kerala government. “That is something very good, if both states are on the same page…”, said Justice Kant.

The Kerala government informed the bench that the chairman of the new supervisory committee has already given directions, and the repair work must start by the end of monsoon, and the Tamil Nadu government can suggest eco-friendly material.

The bench noted that the environmental clearance from the Union is still awaited, and the Kerala government informed that it has already accorded the necessary permission.

“In view of this, the Union of India may verify, and after ascertaining that the necessary permission has been given by the state, let the requisite steps for granting environmental clearance be taken. We hope that the needful shall be done within 4 weeks", the bench noted in its order.

The Kerala government informed the bench that the committee has suggested that the Tamil Nadu government should conduct an ROV study. The bench was informed that Tamil Nadu would have to conduct an ROV study to assess the condition of the upstream face of the dam below water, and also conduct permeability tests before starting on the grouting work.