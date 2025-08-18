'Something Bad Is Coming': Kali Temple Priest's Chilling Warning Before Kishtwar Cloudburst, He Too Became A Victim

Chishoti (Kishtwar): “Something big and bad is going to happen, and you shouldn’t move out unnecessarily even to the maize fields,” was the advice of Bodh Raj, a priest of a goddess Kali temple at Chishoti village, to his family members and villagers. The note of caution was being sounded by him before the tragedy struck, precisely a week beforehand.

But when that big and bad happened, he became the victim, and his body continues to remain traceless amid a frantic search mounted by rescuers to find people who were washed away during the cloudburst-triggered flash floods on August 14.

The incident was narrated by Ram Krishan Sharma, Mandal head of Sarva Shakti Sanstha, a local organisation looking after the Machail pilgrimage in the general area of Padder. According to him, Bodh Raj used to mark 'tilak' on the foreheads of pilgrims coming for the annual Machail pilgrimage.

“During my interaction with his wife, it came to fore that Bodh Raj was worried about something bad happening in the area, but he was not sure where it would happen. On the morning of August 14, he had stopped a lady from going towards the maize field and had told her to avoid visiting out unnecessarily. But nobody knew that he would become a victim of when flash floods hit the temple where he was a priest,” Sharma told ETV Bharat.

Bodh Raj is one of the three missing persons from this village. So far, bodies of 59 people have been recovered by the rescue teams comprising Jammu and Kashmir police, SDRF, NSRF, Army and CISF. The death toll in the Chishoti flash floods has reached 63, and overall, 13 locals were killed, out of which the bodies of 10 people were recovered.

Devastated relatives of Kishtwar cloudburst victims. (ETV Bharat)

Bodh Raj, Somnath and Tulsi Devi are the three locals who are still missing, and their families continue to wait for the news when their bodies are recovered.

Hoping against hope that the body of their missing father will be retrieved soon, the family members of Bodh Raj shuttle between their home and the community kitchen site, which was washed away by the flash floods triggered by a massive cloudburst on the afternoon of August 14. Their relatives and people from other villages continue to gather at their house to mourn the loss suffered by the family.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Priya Devi, granddaughter of Bodh Raj, said, “We know that he is no more, as at that moment he was inside the Kali temple, which was completely washed away in the flash floods. But we want to see him one last time. The whole family is waiting for the moment when the body of my grandfather is retrieved from the debris.”

At around 10 am on August 14, Bodh Raj had gone towards the temple where he used to spend the entire day in service of the pilgrims. “Every day he would talk to us inside our small Vaishno Dhaba (a vegetarian restaurant) and would give his advice, but that fateful day, he only looked towards us and without speaking a word left towards the temple. Due to his old age, it was becoming hectic for him to continue the daily routine of serving the pilgrims and for the past few weeks, he was telling my father and uncle to take over his responsibilities so that he could take a break,” Priya said.

Rescuers scout for bodies in Chishoti village. (ETV Bharat)

At his home, other family members hope that soon they will get his body and his last rites will be performed as per their religion. Balwant Singh, the younger son of Bodh Raj, told ETV Bharat, “We are waiting for the body so that we can light his pyre. The administration is trying its best, and we hope that they will get some success soon, as on a daily basis, bodies are being recovered from the debris.”

Rescuers are yet to trace Tulsi Devi, who is also missing. Her brother and another family member were killed in the calamity. A few children from her family visit the site many times a day with the hope that Tulsi Devi’s body will be retrieved and her last rites will be performed.

Bhavna Sharma, a young girl, along with her brother, was keeping an eye on the earthmoving machinery and rescue workers with the hope that Tulsi Devi’s body would be taken out from the debris. “We hope that soon her body will be retrieved and handed over to the family for the last rites,” Bhavna said.

Two other family members of Bhavna were also killed in the calamity, including her grandfather and sister. “My sister was studying in Gulabgarh, and on August 13, she had come home to spend time with the family as schools were closed for a few days, but destiny had something else for her, and she left us forever,” she said.

A couple of families from the Udhampur and Samba districts of the Jammu region have also reached the area with the hope that their missing relatives will be retrieved from the debris. Neither of them was able to speak about their loss, and after talking to police officials, they kept looking towards the rescuers with the hope that they would get some success soon.

Chishoti village is the centre of attraction for the entire administration and media as the cloudburst has claimed 63 lives so far, and several others are injured who are being treated at different hospitals across the Jammu region. Officially, 37 people are still missing, and rescuers are putting their best efforts to get every missing body out of the debris. Indian Army, NDRF, SDRF, CISF and Jammu and Kashmir police are on the job, and the community kitchen area remains the focus where big boulders and a large amount of debris are taking lots of time to dig deep. As excavators have been pressed into service to clear the debris, boulders are being blasted to clear the area.

Since Monday, rain lashed the area again, which was hampering the rescue operation, but with a cautious approach, rescuers continued their efforts.