Some Nations Openly Violating Global Norms: Rajnath

New Delhi: Some nations are "openly violating" the international rules, while many others are wanting to create their own norms and dominate the next century, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday. India, while advocating for the reform of "outdated" international structures, is standing "strong" in upholding the international rules-based order, he said.

The defence minister, addressing a conference of military chiefs of nations contributing troops for the UN's peacekeeping missions, however, did not name the countries violating global norms or seeking to create their own. Singh also strongly pitched for reform of the United Nations and other major multilateral institutions.

"We cannot fight today's challenges with outdated multilateral structures. Without comprehensive reforms, the UN faces a crisis of confidence," he said.

"For today's inter-connected world, we need a reformed multilateralism," he added. The defence minister also referred to India's contribution to UN peacekeeping missions.