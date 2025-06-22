ETV Bharat / bharat

Some Countries Can't Accept India's Rapid Progress: Odisha Law Minister Harichandan

He was referring to the Indian travel advisory issued by the US on June 16 for its citizens, urging them to exercise increased caution.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 22, 2025 at 5:07 PM IST

Bhubaneshwar: Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Sunday said some developed countries can't accept India's rapid progress to become the third-largest economy soon. He was referring to the Level II travel advisory issued by the US on June 16 for its citizens regarding travel to India, urging them to exercise increased caution.

"We are currently the fourth-largest economy, and US President Donald Trump cannot digest this. We will reach the third spot in another year. Now, some countries that consider themselves developed cannot accept India's rapid progress. A conspiracy has started against India at the world level. There are riots in America. Women are being unjustly oppressed, with a glaring deterioration in the law and order situation. Trump does not dare to handle it," Harichandran said.

He said the state and Central governments are taking steps towards addressing what happened in Odisha and six other states. "No outside power should interfere in this dispute. The Department of External Affairs will consider it at the diplomatic level," he added.

On the law and order front, he said any culprit is arrested and brought to justice by the Odisha government within 24 to 72 hours. "We will open six fast-track courts for women's safety and speeding up trials for crimes against women. The case will be decided within a month, and the woman will be delivered justice," Harichandan said.

